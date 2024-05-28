Media Joaquin Buckley Calls Daniel Cormier Racist And He "Won't Keep Same Energy" IRL

Happened after DC called Joaquin Buckleys Mcgregor Callout "Worst Callout in History".
Joaquin vs DC? UFC 306?


 
I find it a trait of people who are stupid or mentally frail to claim to be "attacked" when faced with any sort of criticism.

that word "attacked" as far as I've been able to tell, has always meant that person sees criticism as "combat" and thus must "defend" themselves from "attacks"
 
I find it a trait of people who are stupid or mentally frail to claim to be "attacked" when faced with any sort of criticism.

that word "attacked" as far as I've been able to tell, has always meant that person sees criticism as "combat" and thus must "defend" themselves from "attacks"
Unfortunately our current society rewards any attention seeking behavior and tends not to differentiate between attention warranted by merit and attention sought by being a whiney bitch.

Also, when something rings true it tends to hurt feelings more.

Bucklel has hurt feelings,
he is in fact wrong as far as the facts of the conflict go,
His Conor call out was ridiculous and makes him look like a clueless bafoon
he has no rational reasoning or logic based comeback

So what's left?
Weak ass last resort use of the race card.
 
Buckley also subtly saying he could beat up Cormier is hilarious. Even in his current overweight state Cormier would immediately take him down and beat his face in.
Where did Buckley insinuate that?
 
The guys Buckley referenced DC glazing are all top of their division, championship level fighters (Islam, Khabib, Holloway, Gaethje).

Maybe instead of being racist, DC only glazes guys that are high level well rounded fighters, and there haven’t been many African American fighters to reach that level recently.
 
oh my god, so it's even worse than we thought! he's SKILLIST.
 
Buckley is really trying to get the fans to switch on him huh by being an absolute clown
 
