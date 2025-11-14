Joaquin Buckley called out Shavkat

Judge_Falcone

Judge_Falcone

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 31, 2025
Messages
14
Reaction score
28
In his newest youtube video on his channel,Joaquin called out Rakhmonov for early februar fight.
He believes knocking out Shavkat will earn him a title shot🤪.
If Usman doesn't want to fight Shavkat and waits for his ts,this fight is very likely to happen.
 
Dagestanaev said:
We need Shakvat vs Islam
Click to expand...
cute-cat-enjoying-movie-night-popcorn-blanket-353688224.jpg

My body is READY 🐈
 
Shavkat should fight Islam. Why do you all want to give Islam easy defenses, he needs to defend his title against a monster like Shavkat
 
Luthien said:
Wasn't Shavkat vs Ian the number one contender fight? :eek:
Click to expand...
Unfortunately Shavkats stock dropped. He barely won and got controlled badly towards the end of the fight. Shavkat won similar to Couture vs Vera. At the same time Shavkat got so injured, whether it was before during or after, we havent seen him since. Thats right the "number one contender", undefeated we haven't seen for nearly a year... and he doesn't have any news either! Meanwhile Garry has fought s few time since and will likely come back before Shavkat again. The world cant wait for him, Brady or Morales may get it

P.S. His wife also got in a bad car crash that killed people. Im sure life is tough for him
 
It's frustrating that they allowed Islam to skip over Shavkat. It should be him facing JDM
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Respect for being the one who actually calls that monster out
Click to expand...

Huge upside for him. He got dominated by old ass Usman in his last fight and can get back into the title picture instantly with a win here compared to having to go on a multiple fight winning streak.
 
Shavkat is so overrated here and only because of heritage. He beat an wayyyyyy over the hill Thompson and went the distance with Garry in a close fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rdude92
If tomorrow Shavkat calls Dana for a fight, who shall he fight?
2
Replies
32
Views
502
jeskola
jeskola
joy2day
With the matches announced, what is the situation in the WW division now?
Replies
10
Views
504
TITS
TITS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,664
Messages
58,453,473
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top