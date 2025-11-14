Joaquin Buckley called out Shavkat

Judge_Falcone
In his newest youtube video on his channel,Joaquin called out Rakhmonov for early februar fight.
He believes knocking out Shavkat will earn him a title shot.
If Usman doesn't want to fight Shavkat and waits for his ts,this fight is very likely to happen.
