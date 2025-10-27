Media Joaquin Buckley about Alex Pereira: They turned the fight down. I was planning to Knock that man out.

Y'all remember when Pereira was first coming up through the ranks at 185 after making his debut and there was a lot of buzz about who his next opponent would be? Supposedly he and his team were insistent on making sure that whoever he fought next be a Black Belt so as to help assuage the "moment he fights a decent grappler he's cooked" narrative.

He got offered Krzysztof Jotko and Bruno Silva. Picked the latter. Jotko and a bunch of fans gave Pereira and his team shit because it looked like they were ducking the more stylistically problematic fighter to cherry-pick a one-dimensional brawler with a Happy Meal Black Belt. Pereira countered by saying that Silva was technically still a Black Belt and that he picked him because he was way more aggressive and dangerous of a fighter and thus one who would give the fans a fun spectacle... as opposed to Jotko who he insulted for being a point-fighter that only used his grappling to smother dudes.

I don't really have a point, it's just one of those weird bits of slow news week MMA drama that seemed pervasive in conversations for a few weeks and was promptly forgotten after the fact. I don't think people were ever as obsessed with anyone's matchmaking as they were with that of early run Poatan.
 
his first fight in the ufc was against a black belt was against Michailidis, who was a wrestler with a black belt in BJJ.
 
Damn that fight would've been wild. Wish we would've seen that over Bruno Silva. Buckley should get respect for taking it.
 
I am well aware of the fight and Andreas himself; I've even caught some of his stuff outside of the UFC.

Perhaps you don't remember the narratives floating around at the time, but it was a lot of: "Andreas isn't even good" or "Pereira got taken down a lot, he's lucky he fluked that flying knee in the second!". Plenty of people were still expecting him to get exposed the moment he fought a "good" grappler.
 
I would say other than sub specialists, all of them, plan to KO their opponent.
 
Is he actually a wrestler, and if so, how come he was only able to get 1 takedown in 7 UFC rounds (3 fights) outside of the Pereira fight, where had 2 takedowns in a little more than 1 round?

Just curious
 
Yeah, that's what people do. Those "takedowns" weren't legit takedowns because Andreas could not stabilize Pereira on the ground and he popped back up immediately .

People always say that about every kickboxer how everyone can take them down if they wanted. I mean, even 12 months ago people were calling Rountree stupid for saying that he won't take Pereira down... Almost everyone forgot that Rountree never shot for a takedown in his ENTIRE mma career, plus he is a white belt, as compared to Pereira who is a black belt, yet people called Rountree stupid.

Also, the worst one ( I don't know if you remember) was when Izzy fought Anderson silva AFTER JUST BEATING BRUNSON. Although Brunson went 0-5 on takedowns against Izzy, there were people that were saying that Silva will win if he decides to take izzy down LOL.
 
Hdfi said:
Buckley would outwrestle him easily. Poatan would look like absolute shit against good pressure wrestlers. The UFC knows this, and protected him from having to face this type of fighter.
Click to expand...

Poatan ducked Buckley.
 
