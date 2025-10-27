alecnatt32
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2025
- Messages
- 76
- Reaction score
- 183
his first fight in the ufc was against a black belt was against Michailidis, who was a wrestler with a black belt in BJJ.Y'all remember when Pereira was first coming up through the ranks at 185 after making his debut and there was a lot of buzz about who his next opponent would be? Supposedly he and his team were insistent on making sure that whoever he fought next be a Black Belt so as to help assuage the "moment he fights a decent grappler he's cooked" narrative.
He got offered Krzysztof Jotko and Bruno Silva. Picked the latter. Jotko and a bunch of fans gave Pereira and his team shit because it looked like they were ducking the more stylistically problematic fighter to cherry-pick a one-dimensional brawler with a Happy Meal Black Belt. Pereira countered by saying that Silva was technically still a Black Belt and that he picked him because he was way more aggressive and dangerous of a fighter and thus one who would give the fans a fun spectacle... as opposed to Jotko who he insulted for being a point-fighter that only used his grappling to smother dudes.
I don't really have a point, it's just one of those weird bits of slow news week MMA drama that seemed pervasive in conversations for a few weeks and was promptly forgotten after the fact. I don't think people were ever as obsessed with anyone's matchmaking as they were with that of early run Poatan.
his first fight in the ufc was against a black belt was against Michailidis, who was a wrestler with a black belt in BJJ.
Michailidis wasn't even a top 40 fighter.his first fight in the ufc was against a black belt was against Michailidis, who was a wrestler with a black belt in BJJ.
Is he actually a wrestler, and if so, how come he was only able to get 1 takedown in 7 UFC rounds (3 fights) outside of the Pereira fight, where had 2 takedowns in a little more than 1 round?I am well aware of Andreas himself; I've even caught some of his stuff outside of the UFC.
Yeah, that's what people do. Those "takedowns" weren't legit takedowns because Andreas could not stabilize Pereira on the ground and he popped back up immediately .I am well aware of the fight and Andreas himself; I've even caught some of his stuff outside of the UFC.
Perhaps you don't remember the narratives floating around at the time, but it was a lot of: "Andreas isn't even good" or "Pereira got taken down a lot, he's lucky he fluked that flying knee in the third". Plenty of people were still expecting him to get exposed the moment he fought a "good" grappler.
Buckley would outwrestle him easily. Poatan would look like absolute shit against good pressure wrestlers. The UFC knows this, and protected him from having to face this type of fighter.