Y'all remember when Pereira was first coming up through the ranks at 185 after making his debut and there was a lot of buzz about who his next opponent would be? Supposedly he and his team were insistent on making sure that whoever he fought next be a Black Belt so as to help assuage the "moment he fights a decent grappler he's cooked" narrative.



He got offered Krzysztof Jotko and Bruno Silva. Picked the latter. Jotko and a bunch of fans gave Pereira and his team shit because it looked like they were ducking the more stylistically problematic fighter to cherry-pick a one-dimensional brawler with a Happy Meal Black Belt. Pereira countered by saying that Silva was technically still a Black Belt and that he picked him because he was way more aggressive and dangerous of a fighter and thus one who would give the fans a fun spectacle... as opposed to Jotko who he insulted for being a point-fighter that only used his grappling to smother dudes.



I don't really have a point, it's just one of those weird bits of slow news week MMA drama that seemed pervasive in conversations for a few weeks and was promptly forgotten after the fact. I don't think people were ever as obsessed with anyone's matchmaking as they were with that of early run Poatan.