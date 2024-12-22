Joaquin Buckley 100% Has the Best Career Turnaround This Year

Dan Hooker, Tom Aspinall, seriously? Not that I don’t like Dan or Tom but how is every reputable MMA award for “Best Career Turnaround” this year not going to Buckley? He went from 7-4 at the beginning of the year to 11-4 and 4-0 in 2024 with finishes over Luque, Wonderboy, and Covington and a win over Rusiboev as well. Gatekeeper at the beginning of 2024 to top 5 contender in a year deserves career turnaround no question.
 
I think it's cause they just know Colby was well on his way to winning that fight, so they're not really counting that one for Buck.
 
Whatever he's doing in training camp is paying off. He's way better than he used to be
 
Aspinall career turnaround?

1 loss in recent years, injury, hasnt lost again and beat the guy after.
1 DQ loss in 2016
1 submission loss in 2015

Its not really a "turnaround", he just continued on his way to the top.
 
