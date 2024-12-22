Joaquin Buckley 100% Has the Best Career Turnaround This Year

Dan Hooker, Tom Aspinall, seriously? Not that I don’t like Dan or Tom but how is every reputable MMA award for “Best Career Turnaround” this year not going to Buckley? He went from 7-4 at the beginning of the year to 11-4 and 4-0 in 2024 with finishes over Luque, Wonderboy, and Covington and a win over Rusiboev as well. Gatekeeper at the beginning of 2024 to top 5 contender in a year deserves career turnaround no question.