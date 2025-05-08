The UFC is fucked if they don't back down and give into Pereira.
UFC 317 could be lacking Islam if Topuria fights someone else
UFC 318 is a shitty BMF headliner
UFC 319 will now be vacant if they don't kiss Pereira's ass
UFC 320 still has no main event
The only other title fight that can headline any of these cards is Pantoja, and flyweight headlining a card without another title fight is super weak. DDP vs Khamzat is likely October, and the UFC seem to not want to strip Jon Jones of the HW duck belt.