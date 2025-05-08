Media Joanna Jedrzejczyk replaces Alex Pereira on short notice for UFC Meet & Greet

Location confirmed in the comments something happened to stop Pereira from coming

Original below:



Pereira dropping out due to rumored contract issues?

"I got hacked bro"

- Alex Pereira

 
AstralPanda said:
Showing up to see poatan, instead get a retired female fighter




Don't worry guys. Alex Pereira got hacked. He's not having any disagreements with the UFC.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Damn.. I guess Pereira and UFC beef is real.
The UFC is fucked if they don't back down and give into Pereira.

UFC 317 could be lacking Islam if Topuria fights someone else
UFC 318 is a shitty BMF headliner
UFC 319 will now be vacant if they don't kiss Pereira's ass
UFC 320 still has no main event

The only other title fight that can headline any of these cards is Pantoja, and flyweight headlining a card without another title fight is super weak. DDP vs Khamzat is likely October, and the UFC seem to not want to strip Jon Jones of the HW duck belt.
 
UFC is definitely doing damage control. Too many things have gone weird for it to not have happened
 
