Joanna did better than that..

Weili was disappointing tbh
She had NOTHING for Valentina

Out of all the 115 champs that have went up to challenge Valentina, Joanna did the best

She lost by decision too but the fight was waayy more competitive than this one with Weili. At least Joanna was able to stop some takedowns and get back up from the TDs so she could keep the fight standing for more time.

At least she was able to win 1 round against Valentina, I know that's now much but it's better than Weili that lost every single round easily.

Andrade was the worst for sure out of them all becayse she got finished, Weili at least survived to the final bell but Joanna was the one who did it better of them all

Mind you, Valentina back then was really in her prime. Remember Joanna was also the first one to challenge her

 
Shay Brennan said:
Well, Joanna is the SW GOAT and the second best striker in W UFC history.

Interesting fact: Val has now beat 3 champions who were attempting to become two division champions.
As well as two 135 lbs. champions (sure, Holm and Pena but it is impressive given how small she is compared to other WBW fighters)
 
Eater of Souls said:
As well as two 135 lbs. champions (sure, Holm and Pena but it is impressive given how small she is compared to other WBW fighters)
well ask yourself a question.

Would valentina beat tate? ronda? pennington? Those are all the WBW champions bar nunes.

I still think even at WBW I'd favour valentina against anyone who held the title and anyone who has fought for it.
 
Zhang was undersized, end of story. No range, no damage.
 
Rose could do better
 
