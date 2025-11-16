Joanna did better than that..

Weili was disappointing tbhShe had NOTHING for ValentinaOut of all the 115 champs that have went up to challenge Valentina, Joanna did the bestShe lost by decision too but the fight was waayy more competitive than this one with Weili. At least Joanna was able to stop some takedowns and get back up from the TDs so she could keep the fight standing for more time.At least she was able to win 1 round against Valentina, I know that's now much but it's better than Weili that lost every single round easily.Andrade was the worst for sure out of them all becayse she got finished, Weili at least survived to the final bell but Joanna was the one who did it better of them allMind you, Valentina back then was really in her prime. Remember Joanna was also the first one to challenge her