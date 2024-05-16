News Joanderson Brito vs Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20

After calling out Dan Ige 2 or 3 times, Joanderson Brito gets his wish
Joanderson Brito gets wish, meets Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20

Joanderson Brito’s fired-up callout of Dan Ige finally paid off.
Brito has just beaten Jack Shore by doctor stoppage after beating JSP, Andre Fili, Diego Lopes (in DWCS), and Chepe Mariscal (in LFA) in the past. He is 5-1 in the UFC
It's his first shot at a ranked fighter
Dan Ige, 10-6 in the UFC, is ranked #13. His best wins are vs Barbosa, Damon jackson before the enhancement, Nate the train, and Bektic
 
Isn't this an Apex card card? Wouldn't be surprised if this is the main event
 
JoeRowe said:
Isn't this an Apex card card? Wouldn't be surprised if this is the main event
Lemos/Jandiroba could conceivably main event (Its certainly more important when it comes to rankings), but that would be 2 WMMA main events in a row.
 
Good fight. I think Ige wins a super tight dec.
 
