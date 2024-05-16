After calling out Dan Ige 2 or 3 times, Joanderson Brito gets his wish
Brito has just beaten Jack Shore by doctor stoppage after beating JSP, Andre Fili, Diego Lopes (in DWCS), and Chepe Mariscal (in LFA) in the past. He is 5-1 in the UFC
It's his first shot at a ranked fighter
Dan Ige, 10-6 in the UFC, is ranked #13. His best wins are vs Barbosa, Damon jackson before the enhancement, Nate the train, and Bektic
Joanderson Brito gets wish, meets Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20
Joanderson Brito’s fired-up callout of Dan Ige finally paid off.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
It's his first shot at a ranked fighter
Dan Ige, 10-6 in the UFC, is ranked #13. His best wins are vs Barbosa, Damon jackson before the enhancement, Nate the train, and Bektic
Last edited: