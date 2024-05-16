Joanderson Brito gets wish, meets Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20 Joanderson Brito’s fired-up callout of Dan Ige finally paid off.

After calling out Dan Ige 2 or 3 times, Joanderson Brito gets his wishBrito has just beaten Jack Shore by doctor stoppage after beating JSP, Andre Fili, Diego Lopes (in DWCS), and Chepe Mariscal (in LFA) in the past. He is 5-1 in the UFCIt's his first shot at a ranked fighterDan Ige, 10-6 in the UFC, is ranked #13. His best wins are vs Barbosa, Damon jackson before the enhancement, Nate the train, and Bektic