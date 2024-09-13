Jiri's chin

He recently got knocked out again agaisnt Pereira, and much worse than the first time.

The good thing is that it wasn't back to back as he won a fight in between.



I think he needs to take a year off so that his chin recovers.

He's also only 31.



How much high level fights does he have in him?

He won't change his style, too late for that. But he has proven he can take punches from pretty much everyone other than Pereira?



What are your thoughts?