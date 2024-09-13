Jiri's chin

He recently got knocked out again agaisnt Pereira, and much worse than the first time.
The good thing is that it wasn't back to back as he won a fight in between.

I think he needs to take a year off so that his chin recovers.
He's also only 31.

How much high level fights does he have in him?
He won't change his style, too late for that. But he has proven he can take punches from pretty much everyone other than Pereira?

What are your thoughts?
 
If Poatan can make 185 so can Jiri

I’d bet a lot of these guys can make weight in the division below, but they don’t want to walk around day to day as a smaller man
 
I dunno...I personally think he took that fight on too much of a short notice. I know Poatan fought @ 300 too but Jiri's legs were chopped off by Rakic pretty well. He also was more timid than usual against Poatan so I am unsure if it was a mental weakness thing or not.
 
4bnwf4fitep31.jpg
 
Well, if he did it the right way, took some time off to heal his chin, use that time to lose some weight so the weghtcut isn't too big so that it affects his chin or cardio.

Pereira made that weight but he wasn't the same fighter as at 205, much more chiny.

Do you know what are their walkaround weights?
 
From what we’ve seen I think he could do it. I’m sure Aldo has been moving up and down in the last few years and he’s much older than Jiri, and Jiri isn’t a massive LHW. It would not be an easy cut for him though make no mistake

And I have no clue about their walk around weights, if I had to guess I’d say Poatan 235 lbs and Jiri about 220 lbs maybe. That’s a complete shot in the dark though. Its not something Jiri could just choose to do, he’d have to work for many months to lose mass, which no man wants to do really

Edit: Google says 230+ for Poatan and 220-225 for Jiri
 
Whatever weight class he decides to fight in he needs to stop training like a caveman. There's unorthodoxed training and then there's Tony Ferguson shit
jiri.jpg
 
Jiri has walked through big punchers for most of his career. King Mo KO'd him early on, but Mo always hit really hard and Jiri had also fought earlier that night. and Poatan's power is different; he's got the Dim Mak like Rumble Johnson or Josh Emmett.

Jiri was hurt by Volkan who hits really hard and wound up recovering and KOing him. Reyes upkicked him right in the face and Jiri recovered after a few seconds then KO'd him brutally.

i think he can still improve his defensive capabilities without compromising his style. he shouldnt look to change completely; his style is what got him to where he is. he should take at least 6 months to a year off just to recover though. dont want to risk irreversible damage.
 
100%. He ain’t got nothing for the champion that’s the problem
 
Emmett punches like a truck, but he's build like a tank and throw everything in it. Poatan really seems to posses the death touch, he's dangerousat a very close range. Even though there's the grappling enigma, he's the fighter I'm the most excited to watch nowadays.
 
The thing is, getting dropped by a headkick doesn't mean that you've got a bad chin, or that your chin is shot. It could be the beginning of a downslide though.

So... Jiri needs to work on his defense. The best is when a fighter with a phenomenal chin can pair it with serviceable or better defense. Might be too late for Jiri, but fuck, give it a try.
 
jiri is done. he should retire imo.
 
It took Arlovski's chin years to return to fighting. Hopefully Jiri can stay around as long or maybe his chin returns faster.
 
Getting KO'd by Alex Pereira does not mean Jiri has a bad chin, idiots.

It means Alex Pereira has insane power. Literally everyone Alex is faced says the same thing.

Jiri was able to walk through Racic, but he wasn't able to do that with Alex.
Strickland was able to walk through Izzy, but he wasn't able to do that with Alex.
Hill was able to walk through Walker, but he wasn't able to do that with Alex.

The pattern here is the same: Alex Pereira hits fogging hard.
 
He can take all the time off he wants, but until he learns to block shots, not get hit so much, he's gonna be in a quick decline
 
Fighting like a caveman like he does, his chin is gonna crack one day. It will be sudden, he just won't be able to take a punch and will start getting finished often.
 
His chin's not going to recover. He gets wobbled in most of his fights (heck, he was knocked out in the Reyes fight and the ref missed it), and taking a year off isn't going to fix that.

Jiri needs to get hit less. Until that happens, he's always going to have a bad chin.
 
