Jiri's Chin is done

That’s two brutal TKO’s in one fight.

I think the next level he can hit might be BKFC
 
I think Poatan makes everyone in the cage with him look like their chin is gone.
I think Jiri is still okay but his reaction getting up from thr KO where his legs just didn't work was a little worrisome.
 
all his losses except one were from ko, and this last one was a horrible ko. he was completely rag dolled. and he also got borderline ko'd before that. his post fight statement alluding to retirement doesn't bode well either.
 
It's premature to make that claim at this point. That may be true, but I wouldn't make that claim until I see someone other than Alex knock him out like that.
 
Why? Not like he didn’t get hit countless times before. That’s how he fights. Against Rakič, his chin seemed as good as ever. The next match will make it clear.
If you want to use special letters it’s Rakić, not Rakič. Those are different sounding letters.
 
He went about as far as one can go without working on his defense as a fighter.
Exciting guy to watch, absolutely painful from a technical standpoint.
 
It’s a possibility, but there’s no reason to think that right now. Those shots KO basically everyone. Now maybe you’re saying the long term effects of those shots will ruin his chin and I guess it’s possible, but if Jiri takes some time off I think he’ll be fine.
 
He took some bombs from Rakic, Pereiras power is just different
 
If you want to use special letters it’s Rakić, not Rakič. Those are different sounding letters.
Must have been a phone error/missclick. Also, being from that part of the world and having a similar surname, I know the difference.
I will edit the error, thanks.
 
Poatan has just properly adjusted himself into a mma fighter, probably little to do with jiris chin. Hes been knocking top competition out since his glory days, nothing new ;) He was knocking out light heavyweights with one punch while he was still weighing like a middleweight. The guy is just special. Jiris chin is probably just fine in his next fight
 
