Jiri's Chin is done

Who knows? Jiri was ko’d worse by King Mo and still kept his chin.He went to too many wars and got clipped. I foresee many losses by KO in the future.
Why? Not like he didn’t get hit countless times before. That’s how he fights. Against Rakič, his chin seemed as good as ever. The next match will make it clear.
Must have been a phone error/missclick. Also, being from that part of the world and having a similar surname, I know the difference.If you want to use special letters it’s Rakić, not Rakič. Those are different sounding letters.
Different how?If you want to use special letters it’s Rakić, not Rakič. Those are different sounding letters.