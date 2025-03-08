Jiri wishes Ankalaev and Alex a good fight and says he is cumming, should he be next in line for the title shot?

Love Jiri. Absolutely not. If Alex wins, Jiri definitely shouldn't get a 3rd chance against him so soon, and if Mag wins, even if we don't like instant rematches, Alex's proximity to the title should still be higher than Jiri's.



Hill should have dropped lower after losing, but since he didn't, it doesn't leave Jiri with many options. What sounds best for Jiri is winner of Jan-Ulberg, but ya gotta figure that winner would be better suited getting put right into the title fight instead. But if Pereira wins, maybe he's not available for the Jan-Carlos winner because of other aspirations, in which case Jiri makes sense.



Hopefully after Jan-Carlos happens this month, the rankings shift so that both the winner and loser are above Hill, and then Jiri faces the loser of what is essentially a title eliminator, which is still pretty high up, but leaves room for another fight after that, to at least get Jiri to win 3 fights before challenging again. Either that, or Rountree runs through Hill in April, and we do Jiri-Rountree