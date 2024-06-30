Jiri was KOd multiple times

Yeah, one big difference between Jiri and DDP (who's also an unorthodox striker with heavy hands) is DDP is super strong for a MW and capable of taking down guys like Whittaker and Strickland (not an easy task). DDP also has a good Fight IQ and find ways to win even when the fight isn't going well.Jiri's head hunter "kill or be killed" style just doesn't work against strikers who are just as powerful but much more technical.