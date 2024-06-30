Jiri was KOd multiple times

FilipEmoFights
Darthpublican
@Blue
- Jan 6, 2022
It wasn't a fair fight. Black magic stuff has to be outlawed in MMA. Jiri should protest.
Jiri pissed off the spirits almost as much as Hill pissed off Alex.It wasn't a fair fight. Black magic stuff has to be outlawed in MMA. Jiri should protest.
Yeah, one big difference between Jiri and DDP (who's also an unorthodox striker with heavy hands) is DDP is super strong for a MW and capable of taking down guys like Whittaker and Strickland (not an easy task). DDP also has a good Fight IQ and find ways to win even when the fight isn't going well.Poor gameplan from Jiri.