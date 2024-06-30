  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jiri was KOd multiple times

I said Jiri had no bidness fighting Alex again. He needed to fight Jamal before he got a rematch. Now he will never see another title shot as long as Alex is still LHW champ.
 
I would like to see the fight stats... did Jiri do anything?

I could care less to see that dude fight again. What a waste of time.
 
Mentally Jiri has not looked right. This fight maybe prove this, he should take a break as @fortheo suggest.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Poor gameplan from Jiri.
Click to expand...
Yeah, one big difference between Jiri and DDP (who's also an unorthodox striker with heavy hands) is DDP is super strong for a MW and capable of taking down guys like Whittaker and Strickland (not an easy task). DDP also has a good Fight IQ and find ways to win even when the fight isn't going well.

Jiri's head hunter "kill or be killed" style just doesn't work against strikers who are just as powerful but much more technical.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
Periera vs Jiri 2 interesting takeaway
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
El Panteron
El Panteron
Ivancho
ankalaev or jiri next?
Replies
10
Views
250
kingmob6
kingmob6
Portland8242
So what's the early prediction on Jiri vs Poatan 2?
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
Preston broadus
Preston broadus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,693
Messages
55,779,216
Members
174,928
Latest member
goopster

Share this page

Back
Top