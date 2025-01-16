  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Jiri vs Jamahal Should've Been 5 Rounds

FreedomCricket

FreedomCricket

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2021
Messages
3,815
Reaction score
5,802
I get the odds seem to favor this fight not going the distance but seems like it would really solidify the spot.

I would hate for this fight to go 3 rounds and leave us wishing for 2 more because it's a close fight.

I think Hill wins this fight. Jiri is hittable and over-rated. Hill has power and is fully healed now from the achilles tear.

Thoughts?
 
Domitian said:
Were already getting two title fights, asking for this to be a 5 rounder seems a little greedy. I'm glad this fight is on this card instead of a random Fight Night.
Agreed that having this be a 5 rounder is a bit greedy. But I think this fight could end up being a situation where we wish we had 2 more rounds. Like the old saying goes "I'd rather have it and not need it, then need it and not have it.
 
FreedomCricket said:
I think Hill wins this fight. Jiri is hittable and over-rated.
A guy who was Rizin champion, undefeated for years and then came to the UFC and grabbed the title without stumbles is overrated? Who isn’t overrated then? Just goat level fighters?
 
FreedomCricket said:
Agreed that having this be a 5 rounder is a bit greedy. But I think this fight could end up being a situation where we wish we had 2 more rounds. Like the old saying goes "I'd rather have it and not need it, then need it and not have it.
I mean, I get where you're coming from. I wish all fights were 5 rounds. {<shrug}
 
I think all title eliminator fights should be 5 rounds.
That being said, I dont think this one should be 3 since I think neither should get a title shot next and the card already have two 5 rounders.
If it was a fight night.. ok, but I dont think it would go the distance. Unless we have mythical fighter guard up Jiri.
 
Pretty sure Jamahal finishes him with the first strike he lands.
 
IMO Hill is the worst titleholder in history.

Jiri is really good, he just can't beat Poatan. Jiri will make short work of him.
 
And how is Hill not overrated?

We don't know how they both will look after recent losses - both got KO'ed bad. They now can have glass chins. We don't know yet.
IMO fight will be over in 2 rounds.
 
Mi see 6ixdog finally startin' fi give Jamahill di respect him deserve mandem was oot here bare h8n just cuz him black magic defense nuh rdy fi Poatan at di tayum bro went in tinkin' ting a fair scrap Jamahill finna hit limit breaker against Jiri tho prolly unlock di El Perro KO cancel secret technique BET

💯jamahill.png 🚫😴

J.A.H. finna get wuts his ting inevitable my guy dun kno

jamahill1.png
#AndSoon
 
