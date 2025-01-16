Jiri vs Jamahal Should've Been 5 Rounds

FreedomCricket
I get the odds seem to favor this fight not going the distance but seems like it would really solidify the spot.
I would hate for this fight to go 3 rounds and leave us wishing for 2 more because it's a close fight.
I think Hill wins this fight. Jiri is hittable and over-rated. Hill has power and is fully healed now from the achilles tear.
Thoughts?
