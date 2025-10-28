Jiri vs Carlos for the Interim belt seems likely

It seems the writing on the wall is that the next fight for Poatan will be against Jon Jones for the White House card.

Dana has mentioned several times that he doesn’t have faith in putting Jones on that card, but Dana has changed his mind numerous times. As long as Conor headlines and the card is titled “UFC White House” instead of “Jones vs Alex” number card, then it should be fine.



Alex will not fight before that card due to injury/risk I can forsee the UFC setting up Jiri vs Ulberg for interim and Poatan’s fight vs Bones becomes a “measuring stick” if Alex beats Jones, he vacates the LHW belt he defeated the GOAt now it’s time to become HW champ aspirations, and the Ulberg/Jiri winner becomes undisputed but if Poatan loses to Jones, he then drops down and unifies the belt at LHW.



Does this seem far-fetched?