Jiri: "Something Coming"

fries in the bag

fries in the bag

WAR.jpg

2 more weeks and he is done with university.

Anakalaev vs Jiri announced on June 28 at UFC 317 (International Fight Week)?
 
IFW is 2.5 weeks away, I HIGHLY doubt it. Pereira has already said recently he's coming back to get his belt.

My Guess would be Jiri vs Ulberg, Chicago co-main, Vegas(OCT 4th), or Vancouver main event OCT(18th).
 
Last edited:
My prediction is Ank vs Jiri for UFC 319, after the UFC announce Du Plessis vs Khamzat is re-scheduled for Abu Dhabi in October.
 
JoeRowe said:
2.5 weeks away, I HIGHLY doubt it. Pereira has already said recently he's coming back to get his belt.

My Guess would be Jiri vs Ulberg, Chicago co-main, Vegas(OCT 4th), or Vancouver main event OCT(18th).
Would be awesome if Pereira vs Ankalaev is next. But I'm 99% sure he's having a massive contract dispute with the UFC. Pereira has cancelled a bunch of meet & greets after being "hacked". Unless he's changed his mind about fighting out his current contract, I doubt he fights soon.
 
What that dummy weighs, on the left? It's bigger than him, only have a 30lb but that one looks heavier.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Would be awesome if Pereira vs Ankalaev is next. But I'm 99% sure he's having a massive contract dispute with the UFC. Pereira has cancelled a bunch of meet & greets after being "hacked". Unless he's changed his mind about fighting out his current contract, I doubt he fights soon.
www.mmafighting.com

Alex Pereira reveals timeline for UFC return, says Magomed Ankalaev talks trash ‘because no one knows he’s champion’

Alex Pereira has his sights set on a UFC championship rematch.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
“[A rematch] is my focus, that’s what I want, and that will happen,” Pereira said. “I don’t know [when], we haven’t spoken, but around October. It could be September, October, November. It doesn’t matter to me. That date is perfect for me.”
 
