Jiri: "Something Coming"

Would be awesome if Pereira vs Ankalaev is next. But I'm 99% sure he's having a massive contract dispute with the UFC. Pereira has cancelled a bunch of meet & greets after being "hacked". Unless he's changed his mind about fighting out his current contract, I doubt he fights soon.
Would be awesome if Pereira vs Ankalaev is next. But I'm 99% sure he's having a massive contract dispute with the UFC. Pereira has cancelled a bunch of meet & greets after being "hacked". Unless he's changed his mind about fighting out his current contract, I doubt he fights soon.
Alex Pereira has his sights set on a UFC championship rematch.
www.mmafighting.com
“[A rematch] is my focus, that’s what I want, and that will happen,” Pereira said. “I don’t know [when], we haven’t spoken, but around October. It could be September, October, November. It doesn’t matter to me. That date is perfect for me.”