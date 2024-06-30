Jiri should stop fighting and do movies

ehxsur
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2018
- Messages
- 1,676
- Reaction score
- 4,158
He is charismatic, handsome, scary, move well, he don't need to have a guard in Hollywood, he can do his head movement and never be touched in the next Expendable because he will know the script
He fit to be a vilain in an action movie, like an albanian mafia boss or something
But in fighting, having zero defense to strike is a big flaw, he will die before 40
And i love him that's why i want him to quit MMA before it's too late
Thanks for the run Samurai !
He fit to be a vilain in an action movie, like an albanian mafia boss or something
But in fighting, having zero defense to strike is a big flaw, he will die before 40
And i love him that's why i want him to quit MMA before it's too late
Thanks for the run Samurai !