Jiri should stop fighting and do movies

He is charismatic, handsome, scary, move well, he don't need to have a guard in Hollywood, he can do his head movement and never be touched in the next Expendable because he will know the script



He fit to be a vilain in an action movie, like an albanian mafia boss or something



But in fighting, having zero defense to strike is a big flaw, he will die before 40



And i love him that's why i want him to quit MMA before it's too late



Thanks for the run Samurai !