  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jiri should stop fighting and do movies

ehxsur

ehxsur

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Oct 9, 2018
Messages
1,676
Reaction score
4,158
He is charismatic, handsome, scary, move well, he don't need to have a guard in Hollywood, he can do his head movement and never be touched in the next Expendable because he will know the script

He fit to be a vilain in an action movie, like an albanian mafia boss or something

But in fighting, having zero defense to strike is a big flaw, he will die before 40

And i love him that's why i want him to quit MMA before it's too late

Thanks for the run Samurai !
 
He could easily do modeling, I think he models his stuff from BJP but Jiri is a born warrior, modeling and earning money quietly is not in him.
 
He was born to murder fools. Just because there’s a fool around who is able to murder him doesn’t mean he should stop.
 
World eater said:
He was born to murder fools. Just because there’s a fool around who is able to murder him doesn’t mean he should stop.
Click to expand...
That seems to be the trend feeling these days

If at first you try and dont succeed, take a shuttle and leave the planet, destroy that planet from orbit, go to another one, and do something completley different.
 
theres still some cool matchups for jiri

i would like to see him vs hill, Jan for example
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jackleeb
Why did Jiri change his style so much at UFC 303?
2
Replies
33
Views
476
HHJ
HHJ
big franklin
Does anyone really think Jiri is winning this fight? (Exposing UFC 303's headline bout replacement)
2 3
Replies
52
Views
488
Senzo Tanaka
Senzo Tanaka

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,776
Messages
55,782,139
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top