derek is that you?Dude reminds one of my friends. He just says crazy shit and then you hear one of his stories where you were there and realize all his stories are exaggerated nonsense.
Jiri Norris never commented about aspinall vs gane eyepoke on sherdogWe're gonna have to start making the Jiri equivalents of Chuck Norris jokes.
Tony Jeffries must have been inspired by Jiri.
throwing 1-2s for 24 hrs? how about try dodging strikes for just 5 minutes.
U gotta get hit with everything so u can buildup a characterthrowing 1-2s for 24 hrs? how about try dodging strikes for just 5 minutes.
Jiri is like a method actor who's so committed to playing a role that he no longer knows how to be a real person.