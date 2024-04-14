Jiri Reminds Me of Old School Fighters

Love watching this guy.



Reminds of the fighters who got me interested in mma. I’m yelling “Keep your hands up Jiri!!” Just like I did with Chuck Liddell or Dan Henderson.



Guy look spent, but I knew he was going to win. Killer instinct. He has it.



Anyway hats off to me for posting this thread with all of these pop ups and ads.



WAR JIRI!!!!!!!!!!



That fucking guy did ok in ufc and Rizin



Let’s goooooooooo