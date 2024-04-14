Jiri Reminds Me of Old School Fighters

AmericanMMA

AmericanMMA

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Oct 10, 2012
Messages
5,159
Reaction score
12,923
Love watching this guy.

Reminds of the fighters who got me interested in mma. I’m yelling “Keep your hands up Jiri!!” Just like I did with Chuck Liddell or Dan Henderson.

Guy look spent, but I knew he was going to win. Killer instinct. He has it.

Anyway hats off to me for posting this thread with all of these pop ups and ads.

WAR JIRI!!!!!!!!!!

That fucking guy did ok in ufc and Rizin

Let’s goooooooooo
 
Hats off to you for posting through all the ads bro
 
If he fought Poatan again Poatain would turn him into Tony Ferguson doing the Japanese roll like last time
 
Maybe, but that style of Jiris is his strength and his weakness. Is what it is.

BTW, TS you're spot on. He's a madman.
 
It's called AdBlock; were you rooting for Dan Henderson because you are Dan Henderson??
 
Way too often you see a fight not going well for a guy and he just gets frustrated and accepts it. That fight wasn't going well for Jiri. You could see him getting frustrated. But then he just said fuck it. I'm not accepting this. And he just went berserker on his ass.
 
Spottychimpanzee said:
Hats off to you for posting through all the ads bro
Click to expand...
Thank you. And to the guy who asked if I’ve heard of an ad blocker… I have. I’m losing the battle on Sherdog. Used to not be a problem prior to the update, now I can barley post. I do try though.

Clearly I do not have an add blocker 🤣

Edit: should I need an ad blocker to post on Sherdog? Asking mods….
 
