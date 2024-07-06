  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Jiri proposed fight w Ankalaev next - Ank replies "Go down to MW - too small"

Yeah I bet he doesn't wanna fight Jiri lol.
 
Jiri supposedly being too small for LHW is such a weird topic to me. He's never looked outsized in there. Rakic weighs 230 lbs in the cage and Jiri tanked everything Rakic threw at him and mauled him in the end.

He's just very lean, probably has more lean mass than most LHW's.
 
bro thinks he deserves a TS after beating Walker. Dana loves guys who sit out. If he wasn't a draw in abu dhabi he would be up shit creek without a paddle for this diva behavior.
 
In what world does Jiri deserve #2 after losing two title shots. Ank vs Poatan is the fight and is the only interesting fight left for Poatan
 
If you’re not cutting 20% of your body weight, are you really trying?
 
