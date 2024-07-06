Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Jiri supposedly being too small for LHW is such a weird topic to me. He's never looked outsized in there. Rakic weighs 230 lbs in the cage and Jiri tanked everything Rakic threw at him and mauled him in the end.
He's just very lean, probably has more lean mass than most LHW's.