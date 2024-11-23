  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill - UFC 311 - Jan 18th

I want Jiri to win since jamahal is a prick but I think Jiri's style may be figured out, rakic was absolutely cracking him every time he came in and Jiri got stunned a few times but then found the right shot, Jamahal has more power than rakic and after a brutal ko loss to pereira where he got dropped/concussed twice, Jiri probably gets chinned
 
Islam vs. Arman are likely the main event for this card.


Let's stack that first card of 2025:

Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan
Jiri vs. Hill
Almeida vs. Spivac


Hopefully they add Merab vs. Umar
 
Good one!! This one could go either way.
 
Good fight and the right one to be made. I'd probably have Ulberg fight Jan.
 
I've got Hill winning. People are sleeping on him after he got slept by Pereira in a fluke.
 
FreedomCricket said:
I've got Hill winning. People are sleeping on him after he got slept by Pereira in a fluke.
Click to expand...

Fluke, my ass.

Hill was outclassed every second and on every level.

Hill's primitive skills didn't belong in the same cage with Pereira.
 
Fun fight but it has zero title implications as both have/would get killed by Pereira.
 
