Smithers.. Release the bowels.Jiri via bowel-releasing KO
Make the winner fight Ulberg while Pereira vs Ank happensLegit #1 contender match... the only problem is both have recently lost to the final boss.
For Jamal but if jiri wins I don't want to see a 3rd fight with poatan right away, if prefer him to win another one.Legit #1 contender match... the only problem is both have recently lost to the final boss.
Legit #1 contender match... the only problem is both have recently lost to the final boss.
I've got Hill winning. People are sleeping on him after he got slept by Pereira in a fluke.
Does Jan even fight anymore?Good fight and the right one to be made. I'd probably have Ulberg fight Jan.