Jiri Prochazka vs Ankalaev next?

Luffy

Luffy

I mean, it makes no sense to have Jiri as a back up fighter when Alex never had a back up fighter and even more when Jiri is also set to face Khalil. That's just weird and should be kinda telling that Jiri Prochazka is the next to face Ankalaev, no?

Most ppl want to see Jiri vs Ankalaev too, so that makes sense. I think almost anyone here wants Jiri vs Ankalaev rather than a rematch.
 
This is the fight that makes sense right? Most ppl prefer this
 
Come on lol you all want to see this fight...
 
