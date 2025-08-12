Jiri Prochazka vs Ankalaev — how does this go?

Luffy
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2017
- Messages
- 2,495
- Reaction score
- 1,671
Honestly , I think this is the fight. Alex has never had a back up fighter, much less one that's set to face Rountree. And many ppl I think prefer this one unlike Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2
So... In case it happens, how do you think this goes? Ank might be commiting a mistake to call Jiri a fake ninja and fake fighter/samurai... That made Jiri possessed against Rakić lol
