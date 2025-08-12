  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Jiri Prochazka vs Ankalaev — how does this go?

Honestly , I think this is the fight. Alex has never had a back up fighter, much less one that's set to face Rountree. And many ppl I think prefer this one unlike Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira 2

So... In case it happens, how do you think this goes? Ank might be commiting a mistake to call Jiri a fake ninja and fake fighter/samurai... That made Jiri possessed against Rakić lol
 
Jiri has no jab, no straight right hand, all he does is ineffectively spam spinning shit and front kicks. Ank is a smart well rounded striker that picked alex apart. Don't give jiri more than a puncher's chance. A spinning punchers chance at that.
 
