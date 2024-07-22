Media Jiri Prochazka Training Along W/ Alexander Volkanovski Now

NoSmilez said:
At this point he is what he is. He isn't going to unlearn what got him there. It only got him in trouble against Alex. He has been doing "fine" against other fighters.
I agree but I think he can still add some defensive skills. Jiri is a student of the game I'm sure he's actually very trainable, you can indeed teach an old dog new tricks .
 
Carrotman23 said:
I agree but I think he can still add some defensive skills. Jiri is a student of the game I'm sure he's actually very trainable, you can indeed teach an old dog new tricks .
I will be impressed if he picks up how to check a kick. I don't think he is not coachable but it's just his philosophy in life. He often puts himself in a position where his opponent is the strongest and tries to overcome it.
 
Being reckless and his tenacity got him to the belt, everyone can benefit from the essentials and solid technique though. The combo he got Rakic with was a textbook 1-2 and it included a beautiful slip as well so he does have the ability to use defensive tactics as well. Hopefully Volk can add a few more tools to his belt or if anything teach the man how to check a damn low kick, mindset only takes you so far once that leg goes and you lose all that power with it.
 
I think that's a wise partner to learn from. Imagine jiri developing volks shifting punch for instance
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Alright, now he can learn how to win rounds with the circling-away-low-kick strategy
That's not the only tool in Volk's toolbox. Against Holloway the 3rd time and Yair Rodriguez he was pretty slick and dangerous in the pocket, and won his rounds off of damage. Just cause he's fallen off in an older age it doesn't take away from how elite he used to be. It's extremely hard to stay at the top at the lighter weight divisions.
 
Portland8242 said:
Why? Does he not come off as a coachable guy?
Here's footage of Volk coaching Jiri while Jiri is talking to samurai ghosts:

f2db8c5a30799257ac7c6197a461fc2f.gif
 
Portland8242 said:
That's not the only tool in Volk's toolbox. Against Holloway the 3rd time and Yair Rodriguez he was pretty slick and dangerous in the pocket, and won his rounds off of damage. Just cause he's fallen off in an older age it doesn't take away from how elite he used to be. It's extremely hard to stay at the top at the lighter weight divisions.
I see. I wrote Alex off after the first Holloway fight and have only seen Islam 2 and Topuria in their entirety since.
 
Black9 said:
If he can learn Volk's striking defense he's gonna be a terror
Think it'll help him or mess up his unique style?

If absorbing someone else's skill is that easy why doesn't he train with Olympic wrestlers?
 
NoSmilez said:
Look, a person who understands.
Jiri is 36 fights deep into his career, with the exception of Alex, undefeated since 2015. He will not fight Alex again. Training with other top fighters is always good, but he shouldn’t change much at this point.
 
Jiri with some cleaner striking would be even better.

Jiri vs Hill next should be a great fight.
 
