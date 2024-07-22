Being reckless and his tenacity got him to the belt, everyone can benefit from the essentials and solid technique though. The combo he got Rakic with was a textbook 1-2 and it included a beautiful slip as well so he does have the ability to use defensive tactics as well. Hopefully Volk can add a few more tools to his belt or if anything teach the man how to check a damn low kick, mindset only takes you so far once that leg goes and you lose all that power with it.