Media Jiri Prochazka Takes on an Extreme "Side Quest": 30 Meters Under Ice

Tokoloko

Tokoloko

Czech MMA on the rise!
@purple
Joined
Jan 28, 2020
Messages
2,319
Reaction score
2,340
In this mini documentary with english subtitles, Jiri Prochazka joins world-record freediver David Vencl-renowned for pushing human limits in some of the planet’s harshest conditions-to attempt a truly life-threatening challenge: diving beneath thick ice, where a single mistake could be fatal. You’ll witness Jiri learning advanced breath-hold techniques and mental strategies needed to survive in an environment where the cold, lack of oxygen, and disorientation make every second a test of both body and mind. This gripping footage offers a raw look at how the Jiri "BJP" Prochazka applies his warrior spirit beyond the cage, risking everything in a place where even a minor error could have deadly consequences.




Never enough sidequests for Jiri...

-

1746647433934.png
 
Tokoloko said:
In this mini documentary with english subtitles, Jiri Prochazka joins world-record freediver David Vencl-renowned for pushing human limits in some of the planet’s harshest conditions-to attempt a truly life-threatening challenge: diving beneath thick ice, where a single mistake could be fatal. You’ll witness Jiri learning advanced breath-hold techniques and mental strategies needed to survive in an environment where the cold, lack of oxygen, and disorientation make every second a test of both body and mind. This gripping footage offers a raw look at how the Jiri "BJP" Prochazka applies his warrior spirit beyond the cage, risking everything in a place where even a minor error could have deadly consequences.




Never enough sidequests for Jiri...

-

Click to expand...



It's always good to see Coleman out and about, but I'd prefer not to see that much of him.

Glad that he's healthy, though.
 
Horizontal free-diving huh?


My dad was one of Florida’s best free-dive spear fisherman for almost 3-decades and dove all over the world representing the sport

7x Cuban national champion before that


But its hunting, a bit different than solely “holding your breath”, theres so much technique to each type of diving
 
RockyLockridge said:
He's too good for this world truly. We're blessed to live in the same era.

Purest heart of any MMA
Click to expand...
cat-meme-cat.gif

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN praying at his jiri altar
 
Jiri bless
dont know how anyone could dislike the guy as a fighter. and as a person he's pretty interesting and eccentric.
 
It's a lot of fun to see him pushing his limits, his intended immortal spirit experiencing all teh tests of his body.

Next on teh list is training wit Poatan after he retirez so Jiri can become teh very force that has his number.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,158
Messages
57,268,867
Members
175,613
Latest member
ThunderMMA

Share this page

Back
Top