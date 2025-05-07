Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2020
- Messages
- 2,319
- Reaction score
- 2,340
In this mini documentary with english subtitles, Jiri Prochazka joins world-record freediver David Vencl-renowned for pushing human limits in some of the planet’s harshest conditions-to attempt a truly life-threatening challenge: diving beneath thick ice, where a single mistake could be fatal. You’ll witness Jiri learning advanced breath-hold techniques and mental strategies needed to survive in an environment where the cold, lack of oxygen, and disorientation make every second a test of both body and mind. This gripping footage offers a raw look at how the Jiri "BJP" Prochazka applies his warrior spirit beyond the cage, risking everything in a place where even a minor error could have deadly consequences.
Never enough sidequests for Jiri...
-
Never enough sidequests for Jiri...
-