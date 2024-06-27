  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Jiri Prochazka supporters enter here

My 6'4 Sherdog brother and sisters, please join us in prayers to banish these witches and shaman that Alex has conjured against our friendly TRUE champion. He used his powers for evil last time to prevent our rightful champion from claiming the throne but alas his treachery has been revealed. We will need to band together in this vital time to send our positive energy to Jiri.

Repeat after me:

Father God in the name of Jesus Christ, we bind and break all witchcraft, curses, spells, and all
powers associated with it to help Jiri win the UFC Championship. Through the blood of the lamb Jesus Christ, we destroy the works of every
witch, warlock, wizard, sorcerer and all other powers of darkness. Through the blood of Jesus we
break all their powers including the influences of witchcraft, evil powers, spells, hexes, vexes, voodoo,
hoodoo, roots, potions or any such things off of Jiri, his family and all his future generations. Christ has
redeemed him and his family from the curse of the law that he may receive the blessings of Abraham.
Through the blood of Jesus Christ we also bind up and destroy all their spirit-guides, helps, and
shields of these workers of evil, and leave them without any strengths – stripped of their evil powers
and influence.

In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, I come against the prince-ruling spirit and all spirit
guides. I come through the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ, in the Name of Jesus. I paralyze you and
silence you, forbidding you from influencing or strengthening them (the witches or warlocks) in the
name of Jesus, right now!


Please Lord keep our Jiri safe and sound against spell casters. No forgay Jesus.

Jiri will win the UFC LHW Championship belt this Saturday!
 
I want to believe but then I saw how he is prepping for this fight.
 
May the best man win
And may the 2nd best man take a GLORIOUS nap befitting of a warrior who offers his sacrifice to the Just Bleed God!!

<{JustBleed}>
 
