Jiri never smack talks, so this coming from him is strong. I think he thinks Tom lacks honor, I can’t see any other reason he’d step out and make this comment.
“I will play the game for the doctor, no way to stop the fight because of an eye poke,” Prochazka said post-fight. “I’ve got one more eye. This is the true sport of man.
“Fighting with eyes, no eyes, no eyes, doesn’t matter,” Prochazka explained. “Fight until the end.”
