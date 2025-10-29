Media Jiri Prochazka, says he would never quit like Tom Aspinall…”this is the true sport of man… FIGHT UNTIL THE END.”

Jiri never smack talks, so this coming from him is strong. I think he thinks Tom lacks honor, I can’t see any other reason he’d step out and make this comment.



“I will play the game for the doctor, no way to stop the fight because of an eye poke,” Prochazka said post-fight. “I’ve got one more eye. This is the true sport of man.

“Fighting with eyes, no eyes, no eyes, doesn’t matter,” Prochazka explained. “Fight until the end.”

Jiri Prochazka gives damning assessment of Tom Aspinall eye poke controversy at UFC 321

They don't make 'em like Jiri Prochazka often... 😅
Jiri Prochazka becomes the latest to question Tom Aspinall after eye pokes led to UFC 321 no contest | BJPenn.com

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka would've continued fighting if he was in Tom Aspinall's position at UFC 321.
Let’s see if I get dubbed again for literally quoting Jiri’s take on this.
 
Broke Lester said:
Shut this retard up
lol Jiri is probably the most respectable fighter ever. The man oozes honor and toughness. He immediately vacated his belt when he got injured and has fought everyone till the brink of death.

And he felt the need to comment on Tom Aspinall’s situation, speaks volumes.
 
RoyJonesJr said:
Its not just Jiri

Dustin said the same thing, Chael said the same thing, and smith.


Now Jiri, and im sure lots of other fighters are thinking the same thing
Yeah but Jiri usually stays away from controversy, the fact he chose to comment, I think he legitimately felt Aspinall did a dishonorable thing as champion, and no one can really question Jiri’s honor.
 
RoyJonesJr said:
Its not just Jiri

Dustin said the same thing, Chael said the same thing, and smith.


Now Jiri, and im sure lots of other fighters are thinking the same thing
Aljo too. If we're being impartial, from what I've seen, it's about a 50/50 split among UFC fighters who've commented on the Aspinall eye poke situation regarding whether they would have continued the fight themselves or not.

It's certainly not all fighters backing up Aspinall here, like some have insinuated.
 
koa pomaikai said:
No one is saying it’s his fault, people are saying he lacks heart, it’s very different.
Nobody cares except stupid and emotionally charged people

Guy is the UFC Heavyweight champion.

To suggest he doesnt have heart would be idiotic.

You saw what happened to Kevin Holland for "having heart".

MMA isn't a hero action film.

Does Tyreek Hill not have "heart" because he snapped his leg and couldn't play anymore? Does Belal not have heart because he got eye poked by Edwards?

You already know the answer
 
Söze Aldo said:
Aljo too. If we're being impartial, from what I've seen, it's about a 50/50 split among UFC fighters who've commented on the Aspinall eye poke situation regarding whether they would have continued the fight themselves or not.

It's certainly not all fighters backing up Aspinall here, like some have insinuated.
Yes because there is a honor system in letting a foul stop a fight.

If the foul is bad enough that you truly can’t continue, yes call it. But so many people have fought through eye pokes.

You aren’t supposed to call it just because a foul disadvantaged you, it’s it is unfair, not all situations are perfectly fair, but you are expected to continue if you can.

And yes, you should continue even if the foul puts you at a disadvantage, every foul puts someone at a disadvantage.

It’s a honor thing, a lot of people feel Aspinall lied, said he can’t continue when he could. You can never prove he lied 100%, but a lot of the post fight antics and crying and non-stop talk about how he can go blind isn’t helping him.
 
koa pomaikai said:
lol Jiri is probably the most respectable fighter ever. The man oozes honor and toughness. He immediately vacated his belt when he got injured and has fought everyone till the brink of death.

And he felt the need to comment on Tom Aspinall’s situation, speaks volumes.
Fair enough, but in this instance he is an absolute idiot, I've lost my eyesight for 6 days from an eye poke. Similar to Tom, luckily I had no major damage to my eye, looks perfectly normal however I do have a few small scratches on the lens of my eyeball. I couldn't see shit, my eye was bandaged for 5 days and when I did open my eye the only thing I could see was a white cloud.
And when it happens, it scares the shit out of you cause you think you've lost your eyesight permanently, the only thing you can think about is your eye. And the weirdest thing is there was no swelling, no bloodshot eye or any visible damage. Anyone can talk, but it's all bullshit until you experience it first hand.

Fun fact, did you know that your eyes now are the same size as when you were born.
 
Legendary said:
Nobody cares except stupid and emotionally charged people

Guy is the UFC Heavyweight champion.

To suggest he doesnt have heart would be idiotic.

You saw what happened to Kevin Holland for "having heart".

MMA isn't a hero action film.

Does Tyreek Hill not have "heart" because he snapped his leg and couldn't play anymore? Does Belal not have heart because he got eye poked by Edwards?

You already know the answer
Was Aspinall’s foul bad enough that he can’t continue? A very strong majority feels he can continue.

You should continue if a foul disadvantages you, yes it’s not fair, but these are fighters, fighters have since the dawn of all combat sport, fought through fouls.

Tom looked like he could continue, he disputes it, a lot of people think he is lying based on his reactions.

No disputes if he got poked, because disputes if he got poked badly enough that it warrants quitting.

And Aspinall has shown his heart literally zero times. He’s finished all his fights in minutes and never once had adversity aside from his freak leg snap.
 
Broke Lester said:
Fair enough, but in this instance he is an absolute idiot, I've lost my eyesight for 6 days from an eye poke. Similar to Tom, luckily I had no major damage to my eye, looks perfectly normal however I do have a few small scratches on the lens of my eyeball. I couldn't see shit, my eye was bandaged for 5 days and when I did open my eye the only thing I could see was a white cloud.
And when it happens, it scares the shit out of you cause you think you've lost your eyesight permanently, the only thing you can think about is your eye. And the weirdest thing is there was no swelling, no bloodshot eye or any visible damage. Anyone can talk, but it's all bullshit until you experience it first hand.

Fun fact, did you know that your eyes now are the same size as when you were born.
Toughness is a spectrum, I think Jiri expects Tom to be just as tough as him if not tougher since he’s heavyweight champion.

I think if Aspinall got scared of that poke that much that he feared going blind, he’s in the wrong sport.

There are fighters that will pretend they can see when they can’t, there are fighters that will do everything they can to keep a fight going.

At the very least, we can agree Aspinall’s heart and toughness is not on that level.

Put it this way, I can’t see Stipe quitting, Jones quitting, Silva quitting, Aldo, Cruz, Liddell, and many more tough ass mother fuckers.

I would not hold Aspinall’s toughness up to that group.
 
