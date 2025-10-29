koa pomaikai said: lol Jiri is probably the most respectable fighter ever. The man oozes honor and toughness. He immediately vacated his belt when he got injured and has fought everyone till the brink of death.



And he felt the need to comment on Tom Aspinall’s situation, speaks volumes. Click to expand...

Fair enough, but in this instance he is an absolute idiot, I've lost my eyesight for 6 days from an eye poke. Similar to Tom, luckily I had no major damage to my eye, looks perfectly normal however I do have a few small scratches on the lens of my eyeball. I couldn't see shit, my eye was bandaged for 5 days and when I did open my eye the only thing I could see was a white cloud.And when it happens, it scares the shit out of you cause you think you've lost your eyesight permanently, the only thing you can think about is your eye. And the weirdest thing is there was no swelling, no bloodshot eye or any visible damage. Anyone can talk, but it's all bullshit until you experience it first hand.Fun fact, did you know that your eyes now are the same size as when you were born.