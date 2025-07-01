Media Jiri Prochazka Responds to Magomed Ankalaev

8b3e2ec0-ea0f-11ec-bdff-169c055f8019

Jiri Prochazka has his eyes on another opponent if Magomed Ankalaev doesn’t fight him next.

Ankalaev won the light heavyweight title against Alex Pereira at UFC 313 this past March. However, the champ has since been unable to find an opponent to defend his title against. Ankalaev was originally targeting a title defense at UFC 317, which went down last weekend in Las Vegas. But Pereira wasn’t available for a rematch, leading the UFC to turn to Prochazka. However, “BJP” also turned down the offer to focus on his university exams. Prochazka graduated last week and is now ready to get back to fighting.



Ankalaev has taken shots at both Pereira and Prochazka in the meantime. While Ankalaev accuses Pereira of ducking him, he mocks Prochazka for choosing his studies over a title fight. The Russian recently claimed that Pereira wants to fight him during the month of Ramadan in February 2026. Ankalaev also said Prochazka has “homework” left and called out the next contender Carlos Ulberg.

Responding to Ankalaev, Prochazka questioned the champ’s education in comparison to his own. The former light heavyweight also shifted focus to Ulberg if Ankalaev doesn’t fight him next.

Prochazka Targets Light Heavyweight Contender​



“Hey clown, I finished university, like you finished elementary school (I hope),” Prochazka wrote on social media. “And if you don't want me as your teacher now, I'll fight Carlos next.”

Hey clown, I finished university, like you finished elementary school (I hope).
And if you don't want me as your teacher now, I'll fight Carlos next.

— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 30, 2025
Click to expand...


Prochazka’s only losses in the UFC have come in two title fights against Pereira. The Czech star has alternated those losses with wins over Aleksandar Rakic and Jamahal Hill. Meanwhile, Ankalaev is undefeated in 14 straight outings since his lone pro loss in his UFC debut against Paul Craig in 2018. Ulberg also suffered his only pro loss in his UFC debut in 2021 and has since racked up eight victories with five finishes.

Kowboy On Sherdog said:
“Hey clown, I finished university, like you finished elementary school (I hope),” Prochazka wrote on social media. “And if you don't want me as your teacher now, I'll fight Carlos next.”


I'm now concerned that he has a degree in cheese appreciation and never went near a writing class.
 
Silly Ank. The UFC ain't gonna make Ank vs Carlos before Ank vs Alex/Jiri. Ank and Carlos are both B sides. The PPV sales would be atrocious. Two decision machines going at it lmao.
 
KO Shotz said:
I personally would like to see Jiri vs Ulberg next, but if Pereira isn't gonna fight this year then Jiri vs Ank next makes sense.


Jiri's current run is pretty spotty.

Hill - TKO win
Alex - TKO loss
Rakic - TKO win
Alex - TKO loss

Both Rakic and Hill were coming off losses, Rakic hadn't even fought in two years. I think it makes sense for Jiri to collect one more win before getting another title shot.

Ulberg is now on an 8 fight win streak and very comfortably beat up Jan. He's ranked #3 and due his first title shot over anyone else in the top 5 IMO. Would like to see him go next if Alex is out until 2026.

Jiri x Rountree sounds fun and interesting to me.
 
Similar to how UFC mixed and matched Toto, Handy, Chunk and Vitor, they can match Jiri, Hill, Poatan, Roundtree, Ulberg, Jan, Ankalaev and you're set for a long time.
 
rjmbrd said:
Jiri's current run is pretty spotty.

Hill - TKO win
Alex - TKO loss
Rakic - TKO win
Alex - TKO loss

Both Rakic and Hill were coming off losses, Rakic hadn't even fought in two years. I think it makes sense for Jiri to collect one more win before getting another title shot.

Ulberg is now on an 8 fight win streak and very comfortably beat up Jan. He's ranked #3 and due his first title shot over anyone else in the top 5 IMO. Would like to see him go next if Alex is out until 2026.

Jiri x Rountree sounds fun and interesting to me.

I can't argue with that, man. That scenario makes the most sense.

Unfortunately, Jiri getting the title shot over Ulberg would make more business sense because he is the bigger draw. That's how the business works now. Rankings & fight streaks are pretty much meaningless now a days.
 
Last edited:
Jiri gets the belt and then Pereira beats him for a third time and grabs the belt again
<Fedor23>
 
rjmbrd said:
Jiri's current run is pretty spotty.

Hill - TKO win
Alex - TKO loss
Rakic - TKO win
Alex - TKO loss

Both Rakic and Hill were coming off losses, Rakic hadn't even fought in two years. I think it makes sense for Jiri to collect one more win before getting another title shot.

Ulberg is now on an 8 fight win streak and very comfortably beat up Jan. He's ranked #3 and due his first title shot over anyone else in the top 5 IMO. Would like to see him go next if Alex is out until 2026.

Jiri x Rountree sounds fun and interesting to me.

Ankalaev fought for the title after beating Rakic, who was on a 2 fight losing streak after losing to Jan and getting knocked out by Jiri.
 
THE PIT VEGAS said:
Ankalaev fought for the title after beating Rakic, who was on a 2 fight losing streak after losing to Jan and getting knocked out by Jiri.


Fairly unusual case since Ank had not lost a fight in his previous 13 UFC appearances.

Jiri is on a 2-2 run and knocked out twice.
 
