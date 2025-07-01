Kowboy On Sherdog
Ankalaev won the light heavyweight title against Alex Pereira at UFC 313 this past March. However, the champ has since been unable to find an opponent to defend his title against. Ankalaev was originally targeting a title defense at UFC 317, which went down last weekend in Las Vegas. But Pereira wasn’t available for a rematch, leading the UFC to turn to Prochazka. However, “BJP” also turned down the offer to focus on his university exams. Prochazka graduated last week and is now ready to get back to fighting.
Ankalaev has taken shots at both Pereira and Prochazka in the meantime. While Ankalaev accuses Pereira of ducking him, he mocks Prochazka for choosing his studies over a title fight. The Russian recently claimed that Pereira wants to fight him during the month of Ramadan in February 2026. Ankalaev also said Prochazka has “homework” left and called out the next contender Carlos Ulberg.
Responding to Ankalaev, Prochazka questioned the champ’s education in comparison to his own. The former light heavyweight also shifted focus to Ulberg if Ankalaev doesn’t fight him next.
Prochazka Targets Light Heavyweight Contender
“Hey clown, I finished university, like you finished elementary school (I hope),” Prochazka wrote on social media. “And if you don't want me as your teacher now, I'll fight Carlos next.”
Hey clown, I finished university, like you finished elementary school (I hope).
And if you don't want me as your teacher now, I'll fight Carlos next.
— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 30, 2025
Prochazka’s only losses in the UFC have come in two title fights against Pereira. The Czech star has alternated those losses with wins over Aleksandar Rakic and Jamahal Hill. Meanwhile, Ankalaev is undefeated in 14 straight outings since his lone pro loss in his UFC debut against Paul Craig in 2018. Ulberg also suffered his only pro loss in his UFC debut in 2021 and has since racked up eight victories with five finishes.
