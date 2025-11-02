Why would he move out of light-heavyweight when the only guy who beat him there is leaving?
Just stay and inherit the belt back just like Volk did at featherweight.
Khamzat vs. Jiri would be huge
I think he could make it fine he looks pretty skinnyThat weight cut at 33 is not a good idea. He would problaby do it in the most dangerous way possible. Better wait for Chimaev at lhw.