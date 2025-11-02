News Jiri Prochazka Moving To MW IF Alex Moves Up To HW

TRUS8888 said:
Why would he move out of light-heavyweight when the only guy who beat him there is leaving?

Just stay and inherit the belt back just like Volk did at featherweight.
<Y2JSmirk> Jiri is too smart for that.


They'd probably give him Ulberg for interim and promote to undisputed when Alex retires. (As he seems to want to do after checking his hw superfight bucket list item off)

He ain't gonna fall for the old winnable title fight on a silver platter routine.
 
Whatever you think is gonna happen, Jiri reacts/does the opposite. It’s probably some samurai shit like he doesn’t want to fight in the division if the man who beat him twice leaves.
 
This guys a real warrior respect but he's also a world class ding dong
 
no one lays on top of the bushido warrior for 25 minutes and scrapes by a decision.
war jiri
 
Jiri knows that if Alex is still fighting... whoever gets the LHW belt is a paper champ.
 
That weight cut at 33 is not a good idea. He would problaby do it in the most dangerous way possible. Better wait for Chimaev at lhw.
 
ChrisBenoit said:
Khamzat vs. Jiri would be huge
Stylistically Khamzat use to get the better of Jiri back when they were training together and friends.

Both have improved since but styllistically Chimaev is just that guy that beats Jiri everytime based on styles.

I Think sytlistically he will issues with fighters like DC or Chimaev
 
