Jiri Prochazka is the man to beat Ankalaev

Subline
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2024
- Messages
- 515
- Reaction score
- 1,532
nah Ank likely smokes Alex in boxing range. There's a reason he avoided it like plague. He had trouble against the russian Bivol style boxing at close range feints and hooksAlex lost a close fight and with some adjustments could win the rematch fairly easy if he does what he needs to do - he and glover know what needs to be done. Ank fought his best fight and won't do better in a rematch if he tries to stray from the obvious game plan.
But I agree that Jiri matches up well with Ank and his chaotic style will cause troubles for ank and he'd not be worried about the take down as he is comfortable being on the ground scrambling and making it a chaotic fight.
Obviously you didn't see his last fight.Easy win for Ank
Jiri's willingness to brawl will get him stopped by Ank
Was just a sloppy brawl against a chinny over the hill JamahalObviously you didn't see his last fight.
Ok, bud, you got me convinced. Jiri looked horrible against useless Jamal, GOATank will soon be double champ.Was just a sloppy brawl against a chinny over the hill Jamahal
If he fights like that against Ank he is getting KOd
Jan already beat ankalaev. That split draw was total bs. Jan took it 3-2I don't think so it could be Jan however.