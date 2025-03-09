  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Jiri Prochazka is the man to beat Ankalaev

Alex lost a close fight and with some adjustments could win the rematch fairly easy if he does what he needs to do - he and glover know what needs to be done. Ank fought his best fight and won't do better in a rematch if he tries to stray from the obvious game plan.

But I agree that Jiri matches up well with Ank and his chaotic style will cause troubles for ank and he'd not be worried about the take down as he is comfortable being on the ground scrambling and making it a chaotic fight.
 
This! Let Alex rest up and get his hunger back. And if Jiri wins Alex vs Jiri III will be a massive fight.
 
Meh, Jiri doesn’t have the chin to beat Ank. He’ll probably get hurt and dropped on a sharp counter while he’s pulling one of his goofy moves. Ank has really good eyes and quick hands, don’t think Jiri’s funky style will bother him.
 
I'm an Alex fan but it would be nice to see jiri get the belt then get KO'd (again) in the third fight with Alex.

cliche but styles make fights

Jiri could bring chaos to ank's world and get a win while Alex will , imo, always have Jiri's number.
 
You speak the truth and if Dana White truly wants to get rid of Ankalaev he will listen to you, me and the rest of the scholars on this page. He’s not afraid of the ground and will not be circled into the cage, obviously he always runs the risk of getting KO’d but I don’t think Ank has that one shot KO power.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Alex lost a close fight and with some adjustments could win the rematch fairly easy if he does what he needs to do - he and glover know what needs to be done. Ank fought his best fight and won't do better in a rematch if he tries to stray from the obvious game plan.

But I agree that Jiri matches up well with Ank and his chaotic style will cause troubles for ank and he'd not be worried about the take down as he is comfortable being on the ground scrambling and making it a chaotic fight.
Click to expand...
nah Ank likely smokes Alex in boxing range. There's a reason he avoided it like plague. He had trouble against the russian Bivol style boxing at close range feints and hooks
 
I don't think Ankalaev needs his wrestling to beat Jiri. Ankalaev is pretty defensively responsible. He manages distance well and makes good use of feints, hand-fighting, and stance switches to snipe and counter his opponents with fast, straight punches down the pipe while mixing in the occasional looping shot from a weird angle with offbeat timing. He also seems to hit deceptively hard. Never been shown to have a poor chin or questionable cardio. Not to mention he's a ferocious low-kicker.

Given Jiri's tendency to get picked apart by decent boxers and get his lead leg chewed up in fights... I think Ankalaev is a bad match-up for him even in a striking match. The fact that Magomed has a theoretical takedown/clinch threat in his back pocket to fall back on at any given moment is just icing on the cake.
 
Easy win for Ank

Jiri's willingness to brawl will get him stopped by Ank
 
mangokush said:
Was just a sloppy brawl against a chinny over the hill Jamahal

If he fights like that against Ank he is getting KOd
Click to expand...
Ok, bud, you got me convinced. Jiri looked horrible against useless Jamal, GOATank will soon be double champ.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
I think Poatan is trolling Ankalaev lmao
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Squintz
Squintz
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The Fake Narrative About Ankalaev Being “Boring” Is Just to Protect Pereira!
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley
Kowboy On Sherdog
Movsar Evloev: Magomed Ankalaev Can Beat Alex Pereira Without Wrestling
2
Replies
37
Views
876
CombatSports55
C
Kowboy On Sherdog
Alex Pereira Training for Magomed Ankalaev Like 'Any Other Guy'
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
rjmbrd
rjmbrd
L
I think they should move LHW weight up to 220 lbs
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
Daniel Henry
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,992
Messages
57,001,912
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top