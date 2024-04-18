Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
source:
translation of main points of interview from Czech interview with Jiri after return from USA where Jiri talks about his fight with Rakič, preparation, "joy" of being punched and etc... -
U said that u went "back to the roots" during this preparation what u meant by this?
- Well, that was more like return to real hard work, because in latest preparations. I was non stop focused on some kind of improvements, how to get better...and i simply forgot on the "essence of the fight", the violence. It started to be for me more like art and more sport than what it really is...and whatever we like it or not its fight, its violance. During this preparation i flipped it back to "other side" and that was also reflected in the fight vs Rakič where i really had desire to hunt him, finish him...and i didnt care what i will sacrifice for it... which cost me lot of exchanges.
So you are not really satisfied with your performance if i understand right.
- I did not really think about it straight after fight becuse i learnt that i should first appreciate victory, be thankful and grateful for reaching actual goal...but now when i watched fight, it was terrible, really terrible...That one aspect of "go through anything was there, but other aspects like mastery, technique, the work...like pick ur opponent apart. I absolutely botched it...
Is possible that u couldnt show these "aspects" simply due to skillset of your opponent?
-Eeh...but i seen everything. I more like did not....no care, but i simply felt from his movements how hard he is going to punch or kick and i just knew that i can afford to "catch" that. So i simply sacrificed it to read him up and bite off distance between us. Simply find hole and target to finish him. Also its mental thing "no weakness". U could seen Alexander was trying to look tough on weigh-ins...in fight u could see that he had lot of respect towards me and that he was accepting my "game".
I know you for long time and when i first heard "back to the roots" sequence it reminded me of ur joy when u let ur opponent punch you to feel that u can "survive" without any problems. This made u happy in past.
-*Big smile*... Its funny but when i hear you say it like this... i realize that its actually truth. Yea its truth. So i can say that we succesfully came "back to the roots" *Laughs*... Tho i really need to show other aspects and i need to focus on it during preparation, get to the next level. I simply need to balance everything...equilibrium.
I was obviously watching fight live and when you "touched" Alexander during last 20s of first round i had feeling that u knew that next round he is going down...
-Absolutely!!! Wow you really know me. First "back to the roots" thing and now this. Yes i felt pretty good at the end of first round.
Like u felt that he can throw whatever he can and cant hurt you meanwhile you land once and he is in real troubles.
- +- Yes but it may not always pays off as its very risky. For example Hill - Pereira...or even me vs Pereira last time. But my tactic, approach to fight, simply everything is naturally different for every opponent. I know that i couldnt afford to fight in rematch vs Pereira as i did vs Rakič, absolutely couldnt... Tho i know...or better said believe that if we fight again. Ill show that i can do it.
I heard lot of people saying that it was late stoppage vs Rakič...whats your opinion?
-Maybe...because he was running away and turning away from punches. He was in survivor mode and i knew that i have just keep punching and he will go sleep.
Lets talk about calf kicks.
- I didnt really felt them...i started to recognize them when he landed 5th or 6th one, like i just felt them when he landed new one. I just told myself...hm okay, maybe i should stop them... but then when 8th or 9th landed i didnt even felt them so i did not care anymore. *shakes head*
Thats crazy to me. I need to ask you more about this. Like when ur getting caught from Rakič for example...what are your thoughts in that moment? Like "nothing significant, can do this all day..." or when someone like Pereira "He hits too hard, cant try this" or how is your head analyzing this.
- In that exact moment u more likely read it from his movement. U see the vibe, movement, energy... U see when its automized. Pereira and left hooks for example...its like a whip. With Rakič it was more like "pushed" punches. I wouldnt even be scared to wrestle with Rakič after i felt his power in clinch. I felt that he have strong arms, strong legs...but not strong core of body. I simply knew that Rakič have no power to KO me if i see punch coming.
How did u felt about UFC replacing you on main card....did you care about this or not?
- I dont really care...or like before fight i was keep telling myself that i have to do fights which are worth of being on main card. To dont give them chance to put me on prelims ever again.
So you actually cared *Laughs*...Which you should because its part of the way. Like what the f*** are they thinking by putting you on the prelims. Like honestly...
-Well. Yes thats how it is... but thats how fighters should think. U should rather prove yourself inside of cage than argue outside of cage. Simply show your qualities and dont give "organisator" chance to put you on prelims ever again...and "organisator" should really know who really deserves to be on main card and who does not...but it was UFC 300 most of fights could have been seperate main event...
Whats next? Is there someone who you would fight right now?
- Pereira!
I understand, but is there someone different you would like to test yourself versus... for example Ankalaev or Hill? Like would it make sense to you if UFC now came to you and said lets do You vs Hill?
-Yes, definitely yes. With Ankalaev aswell...no one else interesting in LHW for me right now in my position. And i will repeat myself...but i want title chance now.
Brasil - UFC 301 is unrealistic due that its too early to recover from UFC 300 for both of you right?
-Who knows...Like we still got some time until UFC 301.. we'll know in +- 2 weeks. Like iam ready...i have just stitched eyelid it will heal and leg is already ok. The real problem could be broken toe of Alex...
So if UFC calls u that Alex is same mad man like you and wants to fight on UFC 301...U say lets go?
-Yes.
...
Jiri also recently made interview with Helwani where he debates potential rematch with Pereira and what happened before their last fight and etc...
