Jiri Prochazka - head movement training for Hill - footage reveal

Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 28,384
- Reaction score
- 32,406
You can't fuck with, nor fault Jiri training methods. He is a true modern master.
You can't fuck with, nor fault Jiri training methods. He is a true modern master.
Totally agree.It's hard to deny his skill. He has only lost to poatan in a decade. Seems to love his craft. Respect is deserved
Yeah Jiri's so awesome I don't even judge him for trafficking two guys from his village for his post-fight celebration.It's hard to deny his skill. He has only lost to poatan in a decade. Seems to love his craft. Respect is deserved