  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Jiri Prochazka - head movement training for Hill - footage reveal

brick said:
It's hard to deny his skill. He has only lost to poatan in a decade. Seems to love his craft. Respect is deserved
Click to expand...
Yeah Jiri's so awesome I don't even judge him for trafficking two guys from his village for his post-fight celebration.

He can do what he wants, he deserves it.
 
His head movement and overall defence actually looked better than ever. Still got hit a bunch, though.

Landed some shockingly fast pull counters. Or at least his version of pull counters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,823
Messages
56,796,117
Members
175,415
Latest member
eladnonnac

Share this page

Back
Top