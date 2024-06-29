  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Jiri Prochazka: "Alex Playing Something In His Eyes, He's Doing Some Technique" Concerned After Weigh-in Faceoff

This is some next level PED accusation.. holy shit.
 
An insider told me Jiri plans on pouring holy water along the walkout route as he shouts " no. no. no."

 
hilarious camerawork and walking/stance

<{1-69}>

where he was going, we will never know

<{vega}>
 
This has to be one of the dumbest things I've heard from a fighter coming into a fight.

The worst thing is how spirtiual.. or whatever Jiri is supposed to be... and yet he is complaining about an opponent doing the same thing.

Dude these guys are getting into a cage putting their lives and health and risk, I don't mind doing any superstitious or whatever ritual needed to get their confidence up. It's not an easy thing to do and definitely not something to complain about.
 
Black9 said:
I mean this is like some of the greatest stuff.
Hope Jiri pulls it off so we get a trilogy

Click to expand...

I like Jiri, but he seems like the type of person that would fall for the Fabia type. Tony and Diego acted the same way. I prefer fighters with common fucking sense, holy hell. 😂
 
TRUS8888 said:
Dude these guys are getting into a cage putting their lives and health and risk, I don't mind doing any superstitious or whatever ritual needed to get their confidence up. It's not an easy thing to do and definitely not something to complain about.
Click to expand...
Do any of you guys play sports? Athletes are often superstitious and have all sorts of rituals. We've seen Ferguson train like a Navy SEAL. Cannonier generate power from crystals. Mitchell channel the flat earth. Pereira dress like an Apocalypto character. But Jiri's goofy samurai behavior upsets you?
 
DecisionSplit said:
Do any of you guys play sports? Athletes are often superstitious and have all sorts of rituals. We've seen Ferguson train like a Navy SEAL. Cannonier generate power from crystals. Mitchell channel the flat earth. Pereira dress like an Apocalypto character. But Jiri's goofy samurai behavior upsets you?
Click to expand...
Big difference between those and literally believing that spirits at empowering Alex and he tried to cast a spell with his eyes.
 
Reminds me of Chris Eubanks discomfort with Collin’s who was doing hypnotherapy.
 
Lmao Jiri thinks he's a Samurai ffs lol Dude gets hit too much.
 
i was rolling when instead of asking Jiri how the fight is gonna go... Rogan directly asked him about Alex using magic shamans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Jiri Prochazka Accuses Alex Pereira of Using ‘Spiritual Help’ To Win Fights
2 3
Replies
58
Views
1K
AstralPanda
AstralPanda
Tokoloko
Media Jiri Prochazka - I simply began to forget essence of the fight, the violence.
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
Siver!
Media Dana White: From here on, I'm not going to talk about Conor until when he's healed and he's right
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
skylolow
skylolow
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 300
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
sonhow
sonhow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,544
Messages
55,765,864
Members
174,923
Latest member
Paralel

Share this page

Back
Top