Like another Sherbro coined in another tread..This is some next level PED accusation.. holy shit.
I mean this is like some of the greatest stuff.
Hope Jiri pulls it off so we get a trilogy
Do any of you guys play sports? Athletes are often superstitious and have all sorts of rituals. We've seen Ferguson train like a Navy SEAL. Cannonier generate power from crystals. Mitchell channel the flat earth. Pereira dress like an Apocalypto character. But Jiri's goofy samurai behavior upsets you?Dude these guys are getting into a cage putting their lives and health and risk, I don't mind doing any superstitious or whatever ritual needed to get their confidence up. It's not an easy thing to do and definitely not something to complain about.
Big difference between those and literally believing that spirits at empowering Alex and he tried to cast a spell with his eyes.Do any of you guys play sports? Athletes are often superstitious and have all sorts of rituals. We've seen Ferguson train like a Navy SEAL. Cannonier generate power from crystals. Mitchell channel the flat earth. Pereira dress like an Apocalypto character. But Jiri's goofy samurai behavior upsets you?