  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media !!! Jiri Prochazka Accuses Alex Poatan Peireira Of Using VooDooJuJu/Obeah/Black Magic On Ariel Helwani Show!!!

ChuFye

ChuFye

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 7, 2018
Messages
574
Reaction score
754
So Jiri stated plainly that he believes Poatan is using witchcraft to win fights against him and Jamahal and Izzy.
You should have seen the excitement on Ariels face and the glee in his voice when he heard this hot take..

What are your thoughts Sherbros?
Is Alex cheating by using Black Magic/Voodoo to spiritually mesmerize his opponents?
Video is timestamped...


Is Jiri a paranoid Conspiracy theorist like yours truly

Bryce Mitchell?​

 
And doesn't fuckin Jan have the suicide ropes
 
Jiri says that Alex cant fight without spiritual help..
In other ords Alex beat him due to Voodoo..

I kinda lost respect for Jiri here.. Sigh..
 
Well Alex did say he took the fight because "the spirits are with him" or something to that effect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,220
Messages
55,744,773
Members
174,917
Latest member
138cfh

Share this page

Back
Top