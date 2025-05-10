Jiri Prochazka — 30 meters under the ice !

A video Jiri displayed on his channel. He took on a big challenge, sometimes a bigger challenge than fighting in the octagon... as it's about life and the mindset to move forwards, to embrace the uncomfortable feelings and to be able to be comfortable while uncomfortable.

I really like Jiri Prochazka and his whole saga, his perspective of being a fighter, a warrior. To me, speaking of the term fighter, warrior...or better saying, Martial Artist!! — he is the best! Maybe not the best in skills, in winning every fight.... But as for the spirit of a martial artist, I think he is the most genuine when it comes to being respectful and acknowledging his defeats, but staying committed to a path that ranges from mindset improvement, self control management, overthinking management, overcoming fears and to just go in there!!!

If anyone has watched it, please give me your perspective on it, I have given mine above. If you haven't watched it, please watch it before commenting. I would rather this doesn't become a joking thread filled with memes, as I think sometimes a thread with serious posts (no matter whether it agrees or not with the content), disconnected from memes or catchphrases, is important too. There is a moment for everything.
 
Skipped to about 28min when he got in. 30 meters just under the surface, which is wild attempting long swim in torture water. 1st thought was 30 meter depth. Awesome for his personal accomplishment, some uncomforts aren't worth trying to conquer.
 
9e1e85d9070094cf4ec5a76c4c2d2804_664990a9895b258b81002b82edde4c21.jpg
 
War Jiri forever and always.

Any fans who aren't Jiri fans are sissy fans
 
Well that is certainly impressive. I've been in 10C water up north in Ontario and that was tough - I can't imagine how Jiri's swim was.
 
Ank has been real quiet since Jiri conquered ICE <Wink2>
 
Screenshot_20250510-103326.png



I think it's time for another wild hotel party with two crazy guys from village.
 
That's some absolutely shitty swimming technique, which kind of makes it a more impressive feat.
 
