Media Jiri Procházka Says He's "Considering Moving to Middleweight"

Black9

Black9

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
580
Reaction score
3,031
Jiri had a post fight interview in a czech news station postfight saying he's considering to move to middleweight
if he wins the LHW belt or loses his chance
You guys think he can win it?

Translated to English on the article:
jiri.png

Entire Article:
isport.blesk.cz

Procházka se hlásí z Vegas. Poodhalil plány, smlouvu i možnou změnu váhy

Usměvavý samuraj zdraví domů po cenné výhře. Jiří Procházka s týmem spokojeně zhodnotil výkon, který mu na turnaji UFC 300 v Las Vegas přinesl vítězství nad srbským rivalem Aleksandarem Rakičem. Krátce po triumfu už míří na další mety. V budoucnu nevylučuje ani přestup do nižší divize. „S tím...
isport.blesk.cz isport.blesk.cz
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Ducking Alex confirmed.
Click to expand...

he already fought Alex and getting a rematch is incredibly difficult if you're not a PPV draw or long-reigning former champion.

with that said, he's fucking crazy if he thinks he can cut to 185 lb. and perform well.

The guy is slightly bigger than Paotan (same frame but thicker bones).
 
ChessJitsu said:
he already fought Alex and getting a rematch is incredibly difficult if you're not a PPV draw or long-reigning former champion.

with that said, he's fucking crazy if he thinks he can cut to 185 lb. and perform well.

The guy is slightly bigger than Paotan (same frame but thicker bones).
Click to expand...
Both Poatan and Rakic looked bigger than him in the octagon.

We just saw fucking Kayla Harrison cut down to 135 and looked great in her performance. Jiri can def perform at 185 with the right diet plan.
 
13Seconds said:
Both Poatan and Rakic looked bigger than him in the octagon.

We just saw fucking Kayla Harrison cut down to 135 and looked great in her performance. Jiri can def perform at 185 with the right diet plan.
Click to expand...

you might be right, I'm just taking a guess because I'm looking at Jiri's frame and it seems ridiculous to imagine him at 185 lbs.
 
ChessJitsu said:
he already fought Alex and getting a rematch is incredibly difficult if you're not a PPV draw or long-reigning former champion.

with that said, he's fucking crazy if he thinks he can cut to 185 lb. and perform well.

The guy is slightly bigger than Paotan (same frame but thicker bones).
Click to expand...

Thicker bones, huh? You must have one of those big brains I'm always hearing about.
 
If he cuts down to MW and defeats Izzy, this forum will go bananas.
 
Jiri gonna get on that Christian Bale diet of apples & cigarettes to drop another 20 lbs. :eek:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,325
Messages
55,413,311
Members
174,766
Latest member
Ludwig von Mises

Share this page

Back
Top