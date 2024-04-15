Black9
Jiri had a post fight interview in a czech news station postfight saying he's considering to move to middleweight
if he wins the LHW belt or loses his chance
You guys think he can win it?
Translated to English on the article:
Entire Article:
Procházka se hlásí z Vegas. Poodhalil plány, smlouvu i možnou změnu váhy
Usměvavý samuraj zdraví domů po cenné výhře. Jiří Procházka s týmem spokojeně zhodnotil výkon, který mu na turnaji UFC 300 v Las Vegas přinesl vítězství nad srbským rivalem Aleksandarem Rakičem. Krátce po triumfu už míří na další mety. V budoucnu nevylučuje ani přestup do nižší divize. „S tím...
isport.blesk.cz