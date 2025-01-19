  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Jiri meets hill after the fight.

Hill is a twat, hope they give him Rountree next and he gets wrecked again.
RichardHarrow said:
Generally this is true but he held himself in grace after the fight and here. Lets give him some credit for that.
Click to expand...
OK, I’ll give him credit for that, but he’s still a weirdo douche and it doesn’t even begin to make up for his previous lack of sportsmanship.
 
He's disappointed and sad now, but in a few days he'll be back to his usual self making excuses and talking shit on social media.
 
His cope after losing to Alex was very cringey but he's an excellent fighter. He has outstanding composure under duress and no quit in him and has a very solid chin and strong, workman like style. I even thought he should've gotten a few more seconds (but maybe it was better for his health that he didn't) as he was standing up when the fight was stopped and was blocking shots.

Hopefully he chills out this time and comes back strong.
 
Jiri be like “dad would whoop my ass for the 3rd time if I didn’t win. Nothing personal little bro”
 
I have a weird dislike for Hill. So it was very satisfying. Jiri is a fucking reliable firefight legend win or lose. That said Hill is still top 5 material and probably bounces back really, he's a solid guy.
 
Don't like hill but I feel for him, he got so much shit online and now has to eat even more shit after this loss
 
i loved it. who doesnt like seeing jamal get knocked out. after his online cry sessions, to his social media cringe ass videos im glad to see him never get his chance to rematch alex. it was glorious.
 
Holy shit, look at that eye! That eyepoke from Jiri and Jiri alone must have ruined the whole fight. War Hill! DO THE PEREIRA REMATCH
 
