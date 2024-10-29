Jiri isnt very big for Czech standards

I was in Prague a month ago, wonderful place. Besides the very cute medieval architecture, the size of czech folks catches anyone attention. I felt a bit of a manlet being 6'2" there.



Jiri isnt much bigger than the average czech. North and Central Europe has so much potential for LHW and HW divisions, a shame they dont have a strong culture of martial arts, so we end up with very few who and excentric fighters from that area. Oh well