Jiri is moving to Heavyweight (or Middleweight) in the future

fries in the bag

fries in the bag

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 20, 2025
Messages
157
Reaction score
260
- Pereira vs Prochazka at Heavyweight?
- Aspinall vs Prochazka in the future?
- Chimaev vs Prochazka at 185?


Would you rather Jiri stay at LHW forever, move down to Middleweight, or move up to Heavyweight?


hw.jpg
 
Posting a 3rd Jiri post today because we have nothing in UFC right now... (fuck you jones!)

-------------

Jiri has beef with Khamzat...
How hype would this be...

- wrestler vs striker
- both 90%+ finish rate

Ideal scenario:
- Khamzat beats Dricus in August
- Jiri beats Ankalaev in August, September, or October
(assuming Pereira takes a break)


Middleweight or Light Heavyweight Title Fight.
- Chimaev vs Prochazka @ 185
- Prochazka vs Chimaev @ 205


I can see this being a legendary UFC rivalry,
like we got with Volk vs Max, or Dustin vs McGregor

The Wolf vs The Ninja

borz.png

2026.jpg
 
Last edited:
Kayla certainly believes in weight classes

GtB3tVXbkAEQ0XY
 
Alex's time is almost up (age) and he matches up well with everyone in the division. He could be champ again - at lhw.
 
fries in the bag said:
Posting a 3rd Jiri post today because we have nothing in UFC right now... (fuck you jones!)

-------------

Jiri has beef with Khamzat...
How hype would this be...

- wrestler vs striker
- both 90%+ finish rate

Ideal scenario:
- Khamzat beats Dricus in August
- Jiri beats Ankalaev in August, September, or October
(assuming Pereira takes a break)


Middleweight or Light Heavyweight Title Fight.
- Chimaev vs Prochazka @ 185
- Prochazka vs Chimaev @ 205


I can see this being a legendary UFC rivalry,
like we got with Volk vs Max, or Dustin vs McGregor

The Wolf vs The Ninja

View attachment 1100109

View attachment 1100110
Click to expand...
I am fine with these two fighting. But you and anyone suggesting guys who aren't even champions should fight for a title after HYPOTHETICALLY winning a title in another division should get FnCKeD. Its bad enough guys with ZERO or ONE defense are proposed for a 2nd belt. So how about guys who don't even have a belt maybe win one first. And heaven forbid they defend the fucking belt instead of chasing other divisions titles.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
State of LHW: Ankalaev, Pereira, Prochazka (Top 3 in World)
Replies
7
Views
336
World eater
World eater
fries in the bag
Fights to See in 2026 (Islam vs Shavkat, Khamzat vs Jiri, Aspinall vs Ngannou)
Replies
19
Views
472
Only Here for Attachments
Only Here for Attachments
Luffy
Would you like to see...
Replies
14
Views
243
Beamzy
Beamzy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,089
Messages
57,448,508
Members
175,718
Latest member
Kombat Konnoisseur

Share this page

Back
Top