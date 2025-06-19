Jiri is moving to Heavyweight (or Middleweight) in the future

fries in the bag
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 157
- Reaction score
- 260
Imagine trying to fight ngannou or Tom Aspinall w that style
I dont want to see 1 of the 2 best options for anakalev get bumped off. If alex wants to wait for a rematch let akalaev fight and alex come back later or take a bounce back fightI'd like to see Jiri vs. Carlos Ulberg next.
Oooooooo I think you’re right!Jiri vs DDP would be Fight of the Year
I am fine with these two fighting. But you and anyone suggesting guys who aren't even champions should fight for a title after HYPOTHETICALLY winning a title in another division should get FnCKeD. Its bad enough guys with ZERO or ONE defense are proposed for a 2nd belt. So how about guys who don't even have a belt maybe win one first. And heaven forbid they defend the fucking belt instead of chasing other divisions titles.Posting a 3rd Jiri post today because we have nothing in UFC right now... (fuck you jones!)
-------------
Jiri has beef with Khamzat...
How hype would this be...
- wrestler vs striker
- both 90%+ finish rate
Ideal scenario:
- Khamzat beats Dricus in August
- Jiri beats Ankalaev in August, September, or October
(assuming Pereira takes a break)
Middleweight or Light Heavyweight Title Fight.
- Chimaev vs Prochazka @ 185
- Prochazka vs Chimaev @ 205
I can see this being a legendary UFC rivalry,
like we got with Volk vs Max, or Dustin vs McGregor
The Wolf vs The Ninja
View attachment 1100109
View attachment 1100110