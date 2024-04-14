Jiri is a true warrior

ipowerslapmywife said: His defense is trash but his striking is dangerous Click to expand...

To be fair to him, his ‘defence’ is all out attack.It’s like a football (soccer to you Americans) team starting with 1 defender, 1 midfielder and 8 strikers. The chances are they’re going to be conceding plenty of goals and that’s acknowledged but the game plan is that even if they concede 6, they’ll score 7.Jiri is quite happy to be caught repeatedly for 5/10 minutes of fights knowing he only needs to land a bomb to then have 30 seconds to get the finish.