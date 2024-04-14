Jiri is a true warrior

ChrisWhite
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2015
- Messages
- 968
- Reaction score
- 1,044
A Samurai!
His defense is trash but his striking is dangerous205 divisions is in shambles.
Jiri is so bad yet he wins. Hands low, chin up, can’t defend leg kicks and this guy is supposedly the best in the division?
Jiri is so bad yet he wins. Hands low, chin up, can’t defend leg kicks and this guy is supposedly the best in the division?
To be fair to him, his ‘defence’ is all out attack.His defense is trash but his striking is dangerous