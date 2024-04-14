Jiri is a true warrior

Not sure what he was doing there early in the fight not throwing any punches.

What a fight and a finish tho
 
205 divisions is in shambles.

Jiri is so bad yet he wins. Hands low, chin up, can’t defend leg kicks and this guy is supposedly the best in the division?
 
His determination is a skill.

He ate every leg kick and kept up enormous pressure like they didn't even phase him. That's fucking impressive mental fortitude, and it will confuse the fuck out of an opponent.

You can't really teach that.
 
in the chuck liddell days Jiri would be WWE instead
Rakic gave up, clown match
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
His defense is trash but his striking is dangerous
Click to expand...
To be fair to him, his ‘defence’ is all out attack.

It’s like a football (soccer to you Americans) team starting with 1 defender, 1 midfielder and 8 strikers. The chances are they’re going to be conceding plenty of goals and that’s acknowledged but the game plan is that even if they concede 6, they’ll score 7.

Jiri is quite happy to be caught repeatedly for 5/10 minutes of fights knowing he only needs to land a bomb to then have 30 seconds to get the finish.
 
