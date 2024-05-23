Jiri is a LHW version of prime Tony

Tony always used his toughness/cardio and ability to scramble well to win.

I’d have to go back and watch Tony’s fights; but I remember more of a “knockdown dragout“ approach.



Jiri Is definitely willing to take two shots to land one, he’s more looking for a big shot from a weird angle sort of a one shot one kill kinda deal.

Tony is the type of guy that would rather stand in the pocket trading nasty elbows and knees and punches really not caring at all about his well-being because he believes he can outlast the other guy which typically happens.



I said for years here that I thought the key was to keep him at the end of one’s punches and kicks and not follow into the ground, unless “you’re” A highly technical position first type of grappler.



You do that against year and he’s gonna land some sort of weird spinning shit that’s gonna knock you unconscious.