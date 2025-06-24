Jiri has graduated

Jiri is coming. Let's go for this.
Jiri bless.
From wiki
Security and Strategic Studies at the Faculty of Sports Studies - Masaryk University
He finished bachelor +-2 years ago, this was follow up - masters.From wiki
Procházka attended Masaryk University for his bachelor's degree, majoring in security forces physical fitness policy.
Being a half naked dork in a forest. He aced it.
Is it ever NOT scary to see a half naked man in the forest?Definitely one of the scarier looking half naked dorks in the forest.
Mainly if u "invade" his territory without announcing urself...Definitely one of the scarier looking half naked dorks in the forest.