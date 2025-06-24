Jiri has graduated

FrankDux said:


Jiri is coming. Let's go for this.

Jiri bless.
Right on.

A lot of fighters continue their post secondary educations before/while/during their UFC tenures.

Training, and fighting on an elite level at the same time. That can’t be easy.

Big respect.

And congratulations to Jiri.
 
Legend.
But then again, it would take one corageous, Sherdog-sized professor to flunk him.
 
Cameron said:
What did he study?
Security and Strategic Studies at the Faculty of Sports Studies - Masaryk University

His masters subjects at finals were -

Criminology, Management and Marketing for Security Forces, Professional Self-Defence, English.

spended 5 years to finish it in total. - bachelor and masters..
 
Jiri graduated

Ank: lets fight

Jiri: I'm getting my Master's degree now
 
Ube said:
Definitely one of the scarier looking half naked dorks in the forest.
Mainly if u "invade" his territory without announcing urself...





He is basically billionaires "dream bodyguard"... :D
 
