Jiri gets it

tom looked for a way out. his eye is fine.



i was in the camp that jones ducked tom. but after seeing tom fold so easily i think jones would have beat him easy. tom just isn't the guy. he was good enough to be at the top of a weak hw divison.



To help you understand how badly his brand is ruined now, people have more respect for tim slyvia (who was universally hated) hw legacy then they do toms. tim had his arm snapped by mir but wanted to continue fighting and defend his belt. he won the hw belt twice and defended it multiple times. the guy was near koed by arlovski but didn't give up and got the knock out. This is what we got from HW champs in the best. The ufc should just cut tom.