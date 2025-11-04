Jiri gets it

tom looked for a way out. his eye is fine.

i was in the camp that jones ducked tom. but after seeing tom fold so easily i think jones would have beat him easy. tom just isn't the guy. he was good enough to be at the top of a weak hw divison.

To help you understand how badly his brand is ruined now, people have more respect for tim slyvia (who was universally hated) hw legacy then they do toms. tim had his arm snapped by mir but wanted to continue fighting and defend his belt. he won the hw belt twice and defended it multiple times. the guy was near koed by arlovski but didn't give up and got the knock out. This is what we got from HW champs in the best. The ufc should just cut tom.
 
Or maybe Tom was in considerable discomfort and couldn't see properly...but let's keep second-guessing and projecting!

It is no surprise that selfish fans who see the fighters as disposable are more supportive of the guy who would happily go back out there with one eye and fall on his shield.
 
Or maybe Tom was in considerable discomfort and couldn't see properly...but let's keep second-guessing and projecting!

It is no surprise that selfish fans who see the fighters as disposable are more supportive of the guy who would happily go back out there with one eye and fall on his shield.
Maaan that what u say would be possible to believe to if Tom was not lying and exaggerating his injuries to doctor - He was able to perfectly describe replay after he watched it, but then he was saying to doc that he is not seeing his fingers, fingers which were right infront of his eye. Like comeon..

Jiri spits truth, just accept it.
 
Well, in fairness, we grew up on that type of fighter mentality since the start of all this shit.

I mean who doesn't love the guys that just wanna go til the end, regardless of their situation?

but... only people who never fought can say dumb things like these (according to other people that never fought)
I've fought. I've also been gouged in the eye(s) on multiple occasions. None of the gouges were ever permanently damaging, and some were fine in 15 minutes. . . but if I was fighting for the belt, my legacy, or just fighting at all, I'd not continue blinded. Even the less severe gouges I've received I would absolutely not continue fighting. You. Can't. See.
Matt The Immortal Brown has the most based take on this.
 
