1. Ankalaev's team dont like Jiri as opponent because they cannot prepare for him.



2.Ankalaev in last post lied that Jiri still studying and wont fight him and that Ulberg is better than both Pereira and Jiri

3. last phrase from Jiri's quote -



I hope that iam wrong, but i expect

Ankalaev vs Ulberg - winner vs Pereira

Jiri vs Rountree - winner vs loser of Ankalaev vs Ulberg for next title shot



I personally believe that Pereira was injured in the fight with Ank & that the second fight will go down differently, that Ank thinks Jiri is his biggest threat, & that he is sarcastically saying that Ulberg is more dangerous than any other contender.Jiri vs Ank makes sense because it would be a draw, Jiri being a household name & former champion that has been in big fights before. So I can see the business side of why that fight would happen next.Ank vs Ulberg is the fight that should happen next due to Ulberg's win streak, so I get the casual fans side of it as well.All in all, the cash cow & the fight that makes the most sense is the rematch between Ank & Pereira. Most of the time a dominant champion who was the face of the UFC gets an immediate rematch after losing their belt. Overall, Pereira is what would be the biggest draw, with biggest household name, with the better accolades in the division to grant a title fight. Another intriguing thing about the Ank/Pereira matchup is that Pereira didn't look like himself at all & many are trying to figure out if Ank is the real deal or if it was a fluke. That point is what will attract people as well. The UFC has made it to where they let the champions run the show for the most part now a days. So this all is completely up to who Ank wants to fight next.