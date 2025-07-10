Media Jiri calls Ankalaev "broomstick" and shares news about next fight.

In a recent interview, Jiří Procházka was asked whether the ongoing trash talk between him and Magomed Ankalaev had crossed the line. Here’s a refined and natural English version of his response and related news about his next fight:

On Trash Talk with Ankalaev

“I don’t think it’s over the line at all. We have a champion in our division who doesn’t act like one. He writes like a clown, probably out of insecurity. You always seem to find something behind everything, don’t you? In my eyes, that guy has lost all authority as a champion. Other potential opponents have much more character and presence. I’ll talk to Ankalaev like he’s a broomstick (which in Czech is slang for a clown, nobody, or fool,etc...) because that’s how he acts.”
On His Next Fight

“I’d prefer to fight Ankalaev, but since the UFC wants to set up his rematch with Pereira, my likely options are Ulberg and Rountree. I can say that openly. If it comes down to those two, I want to deliver a precise performance and a clear victory. I’m used to things constantly changing in the UFC, and sometimes someone gets a title shot for no good reason, so anything can happen.”
These quotes are translated from a Czech media interview, which accompanied a video of Jiří training with Japanese karate master Akihito Yagi.
BTW Jiří and his coaching team are aswell near the launch of their own training facility—the BJP Institute. This gym is reportedly set to become one of the most modern mixed martial arts centers in whole Europe...Upgraded equivalent of UFC PI.

 
This is my BROOMSTICK!
 
Faaaack I'd love to see Jiri vs Rountree.

Jiri vs Ulberg makes sense too, but what doesn't make sense is to why the UFC likes to stall divisions now a days. Why wait for Ank vs Pereira 2 if it isn't gonna happen soon? Make Ank vs Ulberg or Jiri, stop feeding into these champions demands with little to no title defenses . The LHW division is full of fresh matchups with Ank being champion. The UFC needs to jump on this opportunity & make fights that can be exciting & stop support of making divisions stagnant.
 
I think that UFC will unfortunately "strike" us with Ankalaev vs Ulberg. Its just common sense deduction. -

1. Ankalaev's team dont like Jiri as opponent because they cannot prepare for him.

2.Ankalaev in last post lied that Jiri still studying and wont fight him and that Ulberg is better than both Pereira and Jiri
3. last phrase from Jiri's quote -
I’m used to things constantly changing in the UFC, and sometimes someone gets a title shot for no good reason, so anything can happen.”
I hope that iam wrong, but i expect
Ankalaev vs Ulberg - winner vs Pereira
Jiri vs Rountree - winner vs loser of Ankalaev vs Ulberg for next title shot

BTW i trully believe that Pereira, Jiri and Rountree will give Ankalaev 3 fight lose streak if he dont "maneuver" away from these fights.
 
1. Have Ank fight Ulberg
2. Have Jiri fight Rountree
3. If Poatan is ready he can fight the winner of Ank/Ulberg. If he's not, then the winner of Jiri/Rountree gets the title shot

This shit ain't that hard
 
I personally believe that Pereira was injured in the fight with Ank & that the second fight will go down differently, that Ank thinks Jiri is his biggest threat, & that he is sarcastically saying that Ulberg is more dangerous than any other contender.

Jiri vs Ank makes sense because it would be a draw, Jiri being a household name & former champion that has been in big fights before. So I can see the business side of why that fight would happen next.

Ank vs Ulberg is the fight that should happen next due to Ulberg's win streak, so I get the casual fans side of it as well.

All in all, the cash cow & the fight that makes the most sense is the rematch between Ank & Pereira. Most of the time a dominant champion who was the face of the UFC gets an immediate rematch after losing their belt. Overall, Pereira is what would be the biggest draw, with biggest household name, with the better accolades in the division to grant a title fight. Another intriguing thing about the Ank/Pereira matchup is that Pereira didn't look like himself at all & many are trying to figure out if Ank is the real deal or if it was a fluke. That point is what will attract people as well. The UFC has made it to where they let the champions run the show for the most part now a days. So this all is completely up to who Ank wants to fight next.
 
Ank x Ulberg
Jiri x Rountree

Honestly Jiri vs Rountree is an absolute banger. Overall I favor Jiri but it has the potential to be a thriller and either man can win. With a definitive win Jiri secures the next title shot.

Alex is posting training videos every day, those saying he's retired or not working are wrong. He was back at Fight Nerds again and he's doing S&C with other MMA fighters non-stop. He is absolutely preparing to fight, but we don't know when.

I'm fine with Alex getting skipped for the next title shot if he's not ready until 2026.
 
KO Shotz said:
Jiri being a household name
I love Jiri but this is hilarious not true in the PPV market.

If I stood on a busy street corner in any major US city offering $100 to tell me who Jiri is, nobody would win.
 
rjmbrd said:
I love Jiri but this is hilarious not true in the PPV market.

If I stood on a busy street corner in any major US city offering $100 to tell me who Jiri is, nobody would win.
Ya he's no GSP, Jon Jones, or Conor McGregor, but he is more well known than you think. Of course somebody who doesn't really watch UFC won't know anything about him. But most ppl tuning into these fights & PPVs are UFC fans that know the roster at least the top 10.
 
I don't know about broom stick but his face does look like a broom head.
 
