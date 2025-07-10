Tokoloko
Czech MMA on the rise!
@purple
Jan 28, 2020
In a recent interview, Jiří Procházka was asked whether the ongoing trash talk between him and Magomed Ankalaev had crossed the line. Here’s a refined and natural English version of his response and related news about his next fight:
BTW Jiří and his coaching team are aswell near the launch of their own training facility—the BJP Institute. This gym is reportedly set to become one of the most modern mixed martial arts centers in whole Europe...Upgraded equivalent of UFC PI.
On Trash Talk with Ankalaev
“I don’t think it’s over the line at all. We have a champion in our division who doesn’t act like one. He writes like a clown, probably out of insecurity. You always seem to find something behind everything, don’t you? In my eyes, that guy has lost all authority as a champion. Other potential opponents have much more character and presence. I’ll talk to Ankalaev like he’s a broomstick (which in Czech is slang for a clown, nobody, or fool,etc...) because that’s how he acts.”
On His Next Fight
“I’d prefer to fight Ankalaev, but since the UFC wants to set up his rematch with Pereira, my likely options are Ulberg and Rountree. I can say that openly. If it comes down to those two, I want to deliver a precise performance and a clear victory. I’m used to things constantly changing in the UFC, and sometimes someone gets a title shot for no good reason, so anything can happen.”
These quotes are translated from a Czech media interview, which accompanied a video of Jiří training with Japanese karate master Akihito Yagi.
