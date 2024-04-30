Media Jimmy Smith says Ronda Rousey treated UFC employees awful: "They were cheering when she got knocked out"

It's no surprise she wasn't the easiest to handle.

Even female WWE superstar are saying she's not easiest to work with.


I think the problem is, no one had her purple pillow ready.
 
She is the textbook definition of a psychopath (artificial charm, defensive to criticism, inability to admit guilt, lack of empathy, impulsive). To make matters worst alot of psychos also have either depression or anxiety so it makes it even harder to be around them
 
Damn where was this personality when he was on the mic. Respect for at least talking about it.
 
She is the textbook definition of a psychopath (artificial charm, defensive to criticism, inability to admit guilt, lack of empathy, impulsive). To make matters worst alot of psychos also have either depression or anxiety so it makes it even harder to be around them
This is the sane person who named her kid La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Imagine making your kids life difficult and not realizing it.
 
Jimmy Mean Girl Smith having a bitchy moment at Ronda's expense.
 
Is anyone surprised? She represents everything that’s wrong with modern women, imagine being the simps on here who idolized someone like her.
 
She is the textbook definition of a psychopath (artificial charm, defensive to criticism, inability to admit guilt, lack of empathy, impulsive). To make matters worst alot of psychos also have either depression or anxiety so it makes it even harder to be around them
She's not. She's normal. Just think's her own shit doesn't stink. Definitely not a psycho. 0 crime charges at age like 40.
 
Meh i dont know how much merit this has being the people behind the scenes / the UFC STAFF openly talked about how bad they desperately wanted Tyron woodley to lose .
hence why tyron actually went up to go to the ufc headquarters and Chewed everyone out, which in return got Dana and the staff even more salty<lol>god i miss tyron


in other words when your company is ran like a frat house and RAN BY DANA and Most the staff affiliates themselves with certain
parties , nobody is gonna say "omg those poor employees, those employees got their justice". Im not even gonna get into how other higher ups who are also staff treated
fighters.

Now if this was some charity, homeless shelter childrens hospital or some place ran by people with integrity THEN the having staff
wanting you to lose would Hold some weight.
 
This is the sane person who named her kid La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō. Imagine making your kids life difficult and not realizing it.
