Meh i dont know how much merit this has being the people behind the scenes / the UFC STAFF openly talked about how bad they desperately wanted Tyron woodley to lose .hence why tyron actually went up to go to the ufc headquarters and Chewed everyone out, which in return got Dana and the staff even more saltygod i miss tyronin other words when your company is ran like a frat house and RAN BY DANA and Most the staff affiliates themselves with certainparties , nobody is gonna say "omg those poor employees, those employees got their justice". Im not even gonna get into how other higher ups who are also staff treatedfighters.Now if this was some charity, homeless shelter childrens hospital or some place ran by people with integrity THEN the having staffwanting you to lose would Hold some weight.