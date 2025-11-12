Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Amazing tribute monologue for his best friend who just died yesterday.
I always thought Cleto was a cool dude, and his dad who plays in the band as well.
Very sad for everyone that was close to him.
Rest in peace brother.
