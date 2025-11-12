Television Jimmy Kimmel Remembers His Best Friend and Bandleader Cleto Escobedo III

Amazing tribute monologue for his best friend who just died yesterday.

I always thought Cleto was a cool dude, and his dad who plays in the band as well.

Very sad for everyone that was close to him.

Rest in peace brother.

 
Touching tribute to his buddy.

I used to work at Cafe Cordial, it used to be owned by a client of my father's. But that was after my time.
 
