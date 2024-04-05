Chad R. Thundercock said: I've driven alone in that area at 2, 3 AM in the morning for a bit of a thrill and to remind myself of the dangers of drug addiction. It's like a zombie apocalypse. Click to expand...

My limo driver took me to watts back in 1999 when I went to siggraph99 I had rented a car but I hired a driver for the day to give me a tour of his area. He did not realize I lived not far from similar areas and he did not want me to get out of the car due to the situation in his area. He seemed to believe I had some political pull or wealth to make a difference I told him I did not but the Country needs to improve the job prospects and economic zones. It was funny I ended up renting one of those tour van in the afternoon an took out people from Siggraph to join me LOL. Was hanging out with the Manex films guys at the time never met them before but many did work in Massachusetts at one time and they loved the fact I came from that state. Their boss did the visual effects for the Matrix with them. Got to see the camera rig used to to film bullet time. Nicest bunch of guys I got to hang out with while I was there in LA.