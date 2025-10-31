Jim Millers last 10 UFC wins were all finishes

BEATDOWNS

Man what a career Jim Miller has had his last 10 wins in the UFC have all come by finish.

-Only ever finished 5 times in 58 total bouts
-Never poked anyone in the eyes in any of his fights.
-Has the most UFC bouts at 46
-The most total fight time at LW at over 7 hours.
-The most wins at 27
-Second place in finishes at 19
-15 post fight bonuses

Man what an unheralded Legend. Put some Hespect on his name.
 
Yup I was a big fan of his when he first started. Then I stopped watching for years because of the stupid ESPN+ deal. Then I started watching again and suddenly Jim Miller has these crazy stats.

He is a legend
 
