Jim Miller explains why he never eye-poked anyone in 45 UFC fights

This guy fuckin' knows!
Maybe MMA fighters are secretly training with the 80s/90s "Forbidden Navy SEAL Dirty Tactics" VHS tapes after all. The guy in my AV (Jon Hess) can teach you a few things about eye pokes/rakes, too.
Some refs do, some don't. Different refs have different thoughts on how to assess fouls and punish them which herein lies the problem.Been saying this shit for years. Every time that ridiculous pride gloves argument comes up, I gotta be like, No, fighters have to practically be actively straightening their fingers. Just like whoever took that picture back in the day
I haven't seen someone so obviously stress a different tense point in their hands to purposefully and biasedly fuck up a glove comparison since OJ Simpson.
It's not an equipment flaw, it's a behavioral one. Want to reduce the behavior? Sanction it. That's not even psych 101 stuff, that's a preschool lesson. Actually hold someone responsible for once.
A point taken away and 10% purse deduction that goes to the opponent. Better protocols for video replay refereeing.Just legalize them n put an end to this shit. You have to literally touch their face with your hand to do it. defending it shouldnt be any different than defending a punch. Make them legal standing but maybe not legal on the ground cause theres not much defense for that ina jake shields vs paul harris situation
.. nah seriously it should be an insta DQ