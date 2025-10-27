Jim Miller explains why he never eye-poked anyone in 45 UFC fights

Maybe MMA fighters are secretly training with the 80s/90s "Forbidden Navy SEAL Dirty Tactics" VHS tapes after all. The guy in my AV (Jon Hess) can teach you a few things about eye pokes/rakes, too.

 
Just legalize them n put an end to this shit. You have to literally touch their face with your hand to do it. defending it shouldnt be any different than defending a punch. Make them legal standing but maybe not legal on the ground cause theres not much defense for that ina jake shields vs paul harris situation

.. nah seriously it should be an insta DQ
 
Been saying this shit for years. Every time that ridiculous pride gloves argument comes up, I gotta be like, No, fighters have to practically be actively straightening their fingers. Just like whoever took that picture back in the day
Z1Jpzhm.jpg


I haven't seen someone so obviously stress a different tense point in their hands to purposefully and biasedly fuck up a glove comparison since OJ Simpson.

It's not an equipment flaw, it's a behavioral one. Want to reduce the behavior? Sanction it. That's not even psych 101 stuff, that's a preschool lesson. Actually hold someone responsible for once.
 
mkt said:
Maybe MMA fighters are secretly training with the 80s/90s "Forbidden Navy SEAL Dirty Tactics" VHS tapes after all. The guy in my AV (Jon Hess) can teach you a few things about eye pokes/rakes, too.

Click to expand...

Bas will tell you to break bar stools on people's heads, and break their faces on solid surfaces.

It's not the gloves.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Been saying this shit for years. Every time that ridiculous pride gloves argument comes up, I gotta be like, No, fighters have to practically be actively straightening their fingers. Just like whoever took that picture back in the day
Z1Jpzhm.jpg


I haven't seen someone so obviously stress a different tense point in their hands to purposefully and biasedly fuck up a glove comparison since OJ Simpson.

It's not an equipment flaw, it's a behavioral one. Want to reduce the behavior? Sanction it. That's not even psych 101 stuff, that's a preschool lesson. Actually hold someone responsible for once.
Click to expand...
Some refs do, some don't. Different refs have different thoughts on how to assess fouls and punish them which herein lies the problem.

Maybe take the power away from the ref to discern the validity of various fouls and insert some sort of committee ringside to determine the action? Sort of like the role of judges but completely different.
 
100% correct. it the UFC cared they would end it. It'll hurt the UFC like clinching did boxing. Unwatchable and they train for it
 
He's right. This entire fighting style evolved because Jon Jones used it so effectively, primarily because he wasn't punished for his obvious fouls.

But now fighters are starting to quit when they get poked. Cejudo had the same thing happened to him, tried to keep fighting, and ended up telling his corner he couldn't see between rounds. Cejudo should have immediately quit after the poke like Aspinall did.

If we get more fighters refusing to fight after being poked, then the UFC will start actually punishing fighters that use this recklessly dangerous fighting style.
 
snugglecakes said:
Just legalize them n put an end to this shit. You have to literally touch their face with your hand to do it. defending it shouldnt be any different than defending a punch. Make them legal standing but maybe not legal on the ground cause theres not much defense for that ina jake shields vs paul harris situation

.. nah seriously it should be an insta DQ
Click to expand...
A point taken away and 10% purse deduction that goes to the opponent. Better protocols for video replay refereeing.
 
20% of their purse going to their opponent for each eye poke would solve the problem real fast.

Fouls are a problem because it's still a good deal for the person committing them even if they didn't give endless warnings before taking a point. Great, we're in a 5 round fight and I can lose 1 point in 1 round in exchange for making you blind or seeing double for the next 4 rounds?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,803
Messages
58,006,164
Members
175,904
Latest member
Lionheart56H

Share this page

Back
Top