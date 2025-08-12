  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (2025 special)

I'm just watching it as we speak and the first joke about Johnny Cash already killed me. I like JIm. When I was at the lowest point of my life about 15 or so years ago, one of his specials really helped me (plus lots of beer and training and...) so he holds a "special place in my heart" and that's why I'm a little bit biased.

Any fans here?
 
Glad he helped you in dark times and your're doing fine now.

That being said.

Hate the guy, thinks he's an idiot.
And heard too many stories about him,
being absolutely shit faced on all kind a drugs and acting like a dicktwat.
 
I dug him back when, he has some really good bits. I just don't watch much stand up these days.

And it's not that everyone sucks or anything, but the amount of podcasts and Netflix specials and the million+ hrs of hearing these comedians gush on themselves, how they break down writing jokes while explaining every potential bit of minutiae to us pleebs has put me off of them, and really stand up in general.

There's maybe 5 guys I've watched anything from in the last 2 years, they've given us too many peaks at the sausage factory at this point.
 
I just finished it. I had a couple of good laughs. Jim's still got it.
 
I only know him from that 'most progressive generation' bit, which was fucking funny
 
Not a fan. His early standup was ite but that’s about it.
 
Yeah man.

Jim Jeffries is a scumbag.
Or at least he is directly affiliated with scumbag behavior

He has some great comedy bits

God drunk at a party ... great bit

Taking paralyzed guy to prostitute. ... not gonna pretend I didn't love that story.


But... he used to have a TV show. Jim Jeffres show I would assume.

Anyway, he had a guest. Ari someone... aussie "boots on the ground" expose the bullshit, counter culture, against the mainstream type dude. Surely not everyones cup of tea, which is fine, for the purposes of this story, it doesn't even matter, that's not the point.


Ari was on for a debate or interview and he was worried they would edit To try to make him look dumb, so he snuck a recording device.

Well, he was right. Jeffries show, whether it was Jim Jeffires behind it, or he was just the guy with the mic and someone else did it... did edit the interview ... and very clearly intentionally did so to alter the content and be deceitful.


No 2 ways about it.
Ari aired the unedited footage and the edited footage.


Absolute fucking SCUMBAG shit


In closing. Fuck that guy.
 
Last edited:
I turned it on, and I stopped watching after the Johnny Cash bit. I will probably go back, but I might not.

I didn't think it was such a funny opening bit, and, in the end, I came to the conclusion that he leans on "cunt" more than black dominant lean on ":eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:."
 
Not like he was in my regular rotation of comedians that I follow but that incident is when I stopped paying attention to Jim.
 
yeah. Similar thing for me.

It annoys me when comedians act holier than thou, particularly when they were crass or "edgy" or controversial themselves.

Jimmy Kimmel for example. Dude just loves to ride around on his high horse and lecture people about social justice bullshit and that fucking jackass literally got his break on a tv show which had big tittied chicks bouncing on trampolines.
Who the fuck is he to judge anyone ever?

It sucks that a lot of great entertainers and creative people are shitty human beings.

Me and the wifey were just talking today about Cosby show and a Different World and how great of a thing it was for society at that time and how Cosby being a world class creepy predator tarnishes what should be a great memory for a lot of people.
We have been watching Different World but she said she won't even watch Cosby show now because of Bill.
 
