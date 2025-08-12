Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy (2025 special)

Yeah man.



Jim Jeffries is a scumbag.

Or at least he is directly affiliated with scumbag behavior



He has some great comedy bits



God drunk at a party ... great bit



Taking paralyzed guy to prostitute. ... not gonna pretend I didn't love that story.





But... he used to have a TV show. Jim Jeffres show I would assume.



Anyway, he had a guest. Ari someone... aussie "boots on the ground" expose the bullshit, counter culture, against the mainstream type dude. Surely not everyones cup of tea, which is fine, for the purposes of this story, it doesn't even matter, that's not the point.





Ari was on for a debate or interview and he was worried they would edit To try to make him look dumb, so he snuck a recording device.



Well, he was right. Jeffries show, whether it was Jim Jeffires behind it, or he was just the guy with the mic and someone else did it... did edit the interview ... and very clearly intentionally did so to alter the content and be deceitful.





No 2 ways about it.

Ari aired the unedited footage and the edited footage.





Absolute fucking SCUMBAG shit





In closing. Fuck that guy.