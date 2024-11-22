  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jiří Procházka says he has a fight coming up

I'd imagine he is fighting some spirit entity in his meditation shed :rolleyes:
sddefault.jpg
 
Jiri isn't a superstar but he is a star and if I was the UFC I would try to get him back in the W-column. To me that means a 40-year old Blachowicz who is coming off a surgery + long layoff.

Hill is a more dangerous fighter at this point, I'd like to see him vs Krylov since Murzakanov got injured.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I'd wager it's Hill. And the buildup will be epic and weird AF
I'm fuckin here for it, lets GOOO WITH THE WEIRDNESS AND AWKWARDNESS!!!

I will be torn tho, love Jiri and want him to win, but want Hill to win so that he can get another shot at Poatan and get KTFO again lololol
 
what are the chances he is changing weight classes ? The way he worded that makes me thing he wants to go on a title run at MW ? He isn't getting a shot at LHW anytime soon
 
If he fights Hill, that is a 50/50 fight.

I know everyone hates on Hill, but he is underrated. I think his fight against Poatan was a fluke. I'd like to see him get a rematch.
 
I'd love to see him ko hill. But would also be worried hill catches him then we get to hear hill drone on delusionally some more.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I'm fuckin here for it, lets GOOO WITH THE WEIRDNESS AND AWKWARDNESS!!!

I will be torn tho, love Jiri and want him to win, but want Hill to win so that he can get another shot at Poatan and get KTFO again lololol
I enjoy the silver lining. I, too, enjoy Jamahal Hill getting KTFO
 
CerebralKnievel said:
That would be a great matchup. Also a fun fight.
We will find out where Jiri's chin stands pretty quickly. I'm concerned it won't be the same after that last KO from Alex, and we all know Jiri is pure offense. Interesting to see how this will play out, bc Hill has power in those hands
 
FreedomCricket said:
If he fights Hill, that is a 50/50 fight.

I know everyone hates on Hill, but he is underrated. I think his fight against Poatan was a fluke. I'd like to see him get a rematch.
That ending sucked. Ref error. Within the rules, but gross
 
