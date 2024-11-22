BoxerMaurits
The fight he wanted, the fight that has been brewing some time.
Who will it be?:
I love Jiri, he's one of my favorite fighters, but unless Ank beats Alex, idk that he ever fights for the belt again, at least until Alex is done. In that case, Jiri becomes GoroIt has to be Hill... 205 is so weak that the winner is right back in the mix.
Ulberg vs Ozdemir this weekend aswell puts someone in the mix.It has to be Hill... 205 is so weak that the winner is right back in the mix.
I'm fuckin here for it, lets GOOO WITH THE WEIRDNESS AND AWKWARDNESS!!!I'd wager it's Hill. And the buildup will be epic and weird AF
I enjoy the silver lining. I, too, enjoy Jamahal Hill getting KTFOI'm fuckin here for it, lets GOOO WITH THE WEIRDNESS AND AWKWARDNESS!!!
I will be torn tho, love Jiri and want him to win, but want Hill to win so that he can get another shot at Poatan and get KTFO again lololol
We will find out where Jiri's chin stands pretty quickly. I'm concerned it won't be the same after that last KO from Alex, and we all know Jiri is pure offense. Interesting to see how this will play out, bc Hill has power in those handsThat would be a great matchup. Also a fun fight.
That ending sucked. Ref error. Within the rules, but grossIf he fights Hill, that is a 50/50 fight.
I know everyone hates on Hill, but he is underrated. I think his fight against Poatan was a fluke. I'd like to see him get a rematch.